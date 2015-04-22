Teenagers on Instagram are destroying their lips with shot glasses in an attempt to look like Kylie Jenner

Twitter Results of suctioning your lips to shot glasses include bruising and bleeding.

Kylie Jenner has always claimed her majorly plumped-up lips are the result of makeup rather than cosmetic surgery.

Now, teenagers and fans of the youngest daughter of Kris and Bruce Jenner are mimicking her look by suctioning their lips with shot glasses and posting the results on social media.

This DIY method appears be even more dangerous than collagen injections, with hundreds of Instagram photos tagged #KylieJennerChallenge boasting bruises, bleeding, and “lip hickeys.”

Forget trying the challenge yourself; looking at the photos is painful enough.

(Note: the videos and imagery below can be graphic and we recommend watching and clicking at your own discretion.)

Here’s what participants of the #KylieJennerChallenge are doing:First, they’re placing a shot glass or similar small cup around their lips, and inhaling for a few seconds to create a suction effect. After a few minutes of holding their lips in the airtight shot glass, their inflated lips are revealed:





The effect of plump lips is temporary — in fact, the bruising and “lip hickeys” that result probably last longer. For every #KylieJennerChallenge reveal, there is another tweet or Instagram post showing the stunt’s disastrous results after the swelling goes down:

;ADFKNS;FCAKLNCA RT @broadwaystyIes: I did the Kylie Jenner lip thing and now I have a lip hickey I regret everything pic.twitter.com/KSGq1NmbYT

— Blue Ivy Barter (@KidFury) April 20, 2015

Kylie jenner challenge gone wrong IM CRYIN RN CAN EVEN FEEL MY LIPS OMG pic.twitter.com/UxET125SZJ

— Kihavel (@KihavelFknP) April 20, 2015