Kylie Jenner's dirtbag boyfriend Tyga isn't concerned about his arrest warrant

Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Tyga aren’t going to let anything ruin their Caribbean vacation. They’re certainly not going to let the warrant for Tyga’s arrest bother them.

Tyga is a rapper, though he’s much better known for dating Kylie Jenner than for his music, which is pretty bad. He’s in legal trouble because of an ongoing eviction trial. The 26-year-old rented a $16,000 per-month house in Malibu and allegedly stopped paying rent after three months. When he eventually moved out, the home’s owner claimed he inflicted more than $480,000 worth of damages to the property.

He failed to show up for a court hearing on Tuesday, August 9, and as a result the judge issued a bench warrant for his arrest.

Kylie is in Turks and Caicos with Tyga, her sister Kendall, and a few other friends for her 19th birthday. A source told People Magazine that they didn’t care about the legal drama.

“Kylie and Kendall aren’t too concerned about it, and neither is Tyga,” the source said. “If he thought it was a big issue, he wouldn’t have gone on the trip. He knew about it.”

Tyga, it’s always important to note, allegedly started dating Kylie when she was still a minor under California state law. Here’s a music video where he brags about it.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW WATCH: A plastic surgeon says that Kylie Jenner led to a boom in lip surgery among teens



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.