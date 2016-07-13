Kylie Jenner has an intricate 15-step makeup routine that is astounding and ridiculous

Instagram/Kylie Jenner This is Kylie Jenner’s makeup yesterday.

Kylie Jenner has a ridiculously intensive makeup routine.

The 18-year-old used her Snapchat Monday to document the entire 15-step process she goes through, though it’s unclear if this is every day or just for special outings.

The products she uses include Make Up Forever Ultra HD, Naked Skin’s One and Done, Becca Ultimate Coverage Concealing Cream, Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer, Chanel Double Perfection Lumière, and more.

According to Elle, that’s more than $378.50 worth of products. Fun fact: You could get a flight from Boston to Paris for that amount.

Jenner uses multiple concealers on every part of her face, including above and under her eyebrows for definition, as well as directly under her eyes. After applying all of the concealer, she blends it in and rinses her beauty blender with water.

Other aspects of her routine include contouring, eyebrow gel, the full eye makeup, and of course, she finishes with her lips. And yes, she does use products from her very own Kylie Cosmetics.

Some viewers enjoyed watching her tutorial.

@KylieJenner I LOVED Kylie’s snapchat makeup tutorial ????❤️????????

— , jadaalaya (@jadaalaya) July 12, 2016

Did I screenshot every step and product in Kylie Jenner’s makeup tutorial yesterday?? pic.twitter.com/EMWuqEbwQq

— Tercia da Silva (@TerciaDaSilva) July 12, 2016

But others were disappointed.

Kylie Jenner’s makeup tutorial on snap was crap ngl.

— B (@bekkahldn) July 11, 2016

Wow Kylie Jenner makeup tutorial on snapchat was very disappointing

— ❁cristabel ❁ (@cristabelxoxo) July 12, 2016

Not many people have the time or money to follow Jenner’s full makeup routine, and while it’s fairly ridiculous, it is awesome that she shared it with her fans and followers. Her Snapchats showed her normal skin and let viewers know that the flawless look isn’t simple.

You can watch her entire routine on an Instagram account that reposts her snaps.

