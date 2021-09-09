Kylie Jenner showed off her maternity style in a white minidress and see-through heels hours after announcing she’s pregnant

Kylie Jenner is expecting her second child with Travis Scott. Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner showed her maternity style on Wednesday after announcing that she’s pregnant.

She wore a white minidress, matching trench coat, and clear PVC heels while out in New York.

Jenner and Scott currently have one child, 3-year-old Stormi Webster, together.

Kylie Jenner showed off her maternity style just hours after announcing that she’s expecting her second child with Travis Scott.

She was photographed walking around New York City on Wednesday night in a white, halter-top minidress with a V-shaped neckline and formfitting skirt. The leather dress highlighted her baby bump, and Jenner completed the look with a matching trench coat and a mini handbag.

For shoes, the Kylie Cosmetics founder opted for a white pair of pointed heels with see-through PVC straps across each foot.

She paired the dress with a trench coat, mini purse, and clear heels. Gotham/Getty Images

Jenner gave fans another look at the dress via an Instagram post on Wednesday.

She shared four photos of herself wearing the outfit and a pair of metallic sunglasses while standing in a kitchen, and used only an emoji, “????????,” as its caption.

Jenner also used the social-media platform on Wednesday to confirm that she’s pregnant.

She posted a short clip that shows numerous moments throughout her pregnancy so far, including her and Scott at an ultrasound appointment, Jenner’s growing baby bump, and her mother Kris Jenner learning that her daughter is pregnant.

The announcement comes after weeks of speculation from fans who predicted that Jenner was pregnant after noticing inconsistencies in the colors of her nail polish throughout different photos and videos she’s recently posted on social media.