Kylie Jenner shared a video of her shower and people couldn't stop making memes roasting her 'sucky' water pressure

Over the weekend, the makeup mogul shared a clip of her shower on her Instagram, with the caption, “my shower >.”

People on social media were quick to highlight the weak stream of water coming from Jenner’s shower.

“Kylie Jenner lives so stress free, that even her water doesn’t feel any pressure,” one user wrote.

Another tweeted, “Something about having better water pressure than Kylie Jenner gives me a little hope.”

Kylie Jenner posted a video of her shower on Instagram, but people on social media couldn’t stop making fun of the weak water stream.

Over the weekend, Jenner shared a video of her luxe shower with her Instagram followers, along with the caption “my shower >,” using the mathematical symbol for “greater than.”

And while Jenner’s bathroom certainly appeared luxurious, people on Twitter were quick to point out the makeup millionaire mogul’s “sucky” water pressure.

Kylie Jenner lives in a $35m mansion, and this is the water pressure… pic.twitter.com/Y429ggJOOv — Coral DeVille (@CoralDeVille) January 17, 2021

I loved the walls and how big it was but the pressure was NOT it. And I would prefer a different shower head … like a I need more water lol ???? DROWN me please. pic.twitter.com/l03n3akirh — Alsharay???????? (@HippieSpiritt) January 17, 2021

Me: I’m not gonna judge anyone anymore

Me after seeing kylie jenner’s water pressure: pic.twitter.com/w8sH0MLFeZ — holly (@hollyelaine2004) January 18, 2021

Something about having better water pressure than Kylie Jenner gives me a little hope https://t.co/m73IbbmeKS — johnny palmer (@J0hnny_palm3r) January 17, 2021

Why is nobody talking about how shite Kylie Jenner’s shower is? The water pressure AND the size of the shower head. Someone get that gal a plumber pronto pic.twitter.com/SY4l9q7Txf — Caitlin (@caitlinsincs) January 17, 2021

Kylie Jenner lives so stress free, that even her water doesn’t feel any pressure. — Pranay (@pranaychat) January 18, 2021

flex of the day: my water pressure is better than kylie jenner’s pic.twitter.com/IPEMQ9kuPd — kelly ✰ (@tpwkkellyy) January 18, 2021

the plummers after the installed a shower w/ that sucky water pressure in kylie jenner’s mansion pic.twitter.com/KmyFD48GMZ — yeehaw???????????? (@holymolymemes) January 18, 2021

40 mins to wash your conditioner out with that trickle — Norwedge (@Norwedge) January 17, 2021

Others criticised the amount of attention being paid to Jenner and her bathroom.

everyday y’all ask why the kardashians are still relevant yet y’all make shit like kylie jenner’s water pressure trend pic.twitter.com/m7iqDgQah0 — ًㅤㅤㅤ (@ovofever) January 18, 2021

dont make their family show off her entire house again ???????????? remember when y'all bashed kim for only having drink in their fridge and turns out she boasted her walk in fridge — bıqɐ (@abiqjazimins) January 17, 2021

y'all really making a picture about their water pressure go viral and then yall wonder how they're still famous ? ???? y'all r so weird lmao — ok? (@rryz28) January 17, 2021

But overall, users couldn’t stop themselves from making fun of Jenner’s weak water pressure.

me judging kylie jenner's $35mill shower from the comfort of my parent's house pic.twitter.com/XtEfCR30VS — sick girl (@uncommonsense) January 18, 2021

Kylie Jenner in her shower: pic.twitter.com/OG02Dmy4oS — Nathan (@najaco) January 18, 2021

This is hardly the first time Jenner has been roasted on social media.

In October, people called out Jenner for trying to look more like her sister Khloe Kardashian in a series of new photos.

And Jenner’s half-sister Kim Kardashian caused a stir on Twitter around the same after she announced that she had rented a private island for her birthday and flown out a select group of friends and family to join her after “weeks” of quarantining and “health screens.”

