All the looks Kylie Jenner has worn during her vacation in Utah, from a see-through dress to a matching set made with over 1,000 beads

@kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner is on vacation in Utah.

Kylie Jenner is currently staying at the Amangiri Resort in Canyon Point, Utah.

Jenner has been sharing photos of the outfits she’s been wearing while on vacation.

From a see-through gown to a minidress, here is everything the Kylie Cosmetics founder has worn so far.

Kylie Jenner is currently enjoying some vacation time at the luxury Amangiri Resort in Utah.

While in the desert, the makeup mogul has been giving fans a glimpse of her summer wardrobe. From a minidress to hiking attire and matching sets, here is everything Jenner has been wearing on vacation.

The first outfit Kylie Jenner shared while in Utah was a sand-coloured bodysuit and a matching skirt, which she wore with Yeezy slip-on shoes.

@kyliejenner/Instagram Jenner wore an ensemble from Sally LaPointe’s fall 2020 collection.

Jenner went for a monochromatic look by wearing a halter-neck bodysuit with the matching skirt from Sally LaPointe’s fall 2020 collection. She paired it with yellow-gold jewellery and slides from Kanye West’s Yeezy line, which were first released in December 2019.

The next day, Jenner shared a photo of herself wearing a ruched orange dress with a single-strap top made from mesh.

@kyliejenner/Instagram On Monday, Jenner wore a dress designed by LoudBrand Studios, a Black-owned fashion company based in London.

Jenner wore an orange minidress from LoudBrand Studios, a Black-owned company based in London.

Some people said that Jenner refused to tag the brand in her Instagram post, but the reality star responded to the criticism on Twitter, writing: “OK this is just a reach. Why would i ever REFUSE to tag a brand and block comments. this is completely false. i think this brand is amazing and i wanted to show support and will continue to do so. everyone go check out @LoudBrndStudios.”

Jenner then tagged LoudBrand Studios in a second Instagram post and on her Instagram story.

When it was time to go hiking, Jenner changed into an all-black athletic look.

@kyliejenner/Instagram Jenner shared on the outfit she wore to go hiking on her Instagram story.

The 22-year-old beauty mogul left the dresses in her room when it came time to head outdoors with her friends in Utah.

Jenner wore high-waisted leggings, a crop top, a fanny pack, and chunky sneakers to go hiking and walk across a narrow bridge, which she showed off in a series of photos and videos shared on her Instagram story on Tuesday.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder changed out of her monochromatic athletic wear into a green swimsuit.

@kyliejenner/Instagram Jenner shared videos of what she was wearing while enjoying some pool time.

To enjoy a dip in the pool, Jenner wore a $US120 monokini from Syrena, which she paired with tortoise Dior sunglasses.

On Tuesday, Jenner posted a series of photos showing off the $US1,780 Rick Owens gown that she dressed down with combat boots.

@kyliejenner Jenner posed in a semi-sheer gown from Rick Owens’ spring 2020 collection.

Jenner wore a dress that was designed with mesh fabric around the waist to give it that semi-sheer look. She accessorized with a Dior wristlet, $US286 Tony Bianco combat boots, and yellow-gold jewellery.

Jenner’s latest outfit is a handmade matching set.

@kyliejenner/Instagram Jenner shared a photo of herself wearing the beaded set on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Jenner shared two photos of herself wearing an Erika Maish set. The bra and skirt set was handmade in Los Angeles and includes over 1,000 glass beads inspired by healing crystals, according to a press release shared with Insider.

