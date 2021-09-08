Search

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are expecting their 2nd child. Here’s a complete timeline of their relationship.

Callie Ahlgrim
Travis scott kylie jenner stormi
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner with their daughter, Stormi, at the 2021 Parsons Benefit. Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The New School
Neither Jenner nor Scott can remember when or where they actually met.
Travis Scott Kylie Jenner couple
The two apparently met through mutual friends. Getty Images
According to the couple’s cover story for GQ, neither Jenner nor Scott “can remember where, exactly, they first met.” Both did admit, however, that Jenner was convinced Scott didn’t like her at first.

“We always knew each other, like we were hanging around each other — I mean, we just had mutual friends,” she said in a video for GQ. “But we never really had a conversation because I thought that he didn’t like me.”

March 2017: Jenner ended her long-term relationship with Tyga.
Tyga and Kylie Jenner
While the couple didn’t confirm their relationship until August 2015, most people assume that the couple began dating a year prior. Craig Barritt/Getty Images
Rumors began to swirl when fans realized Tyga had not made an appearance on Jenner’s social media since Valentine’s Day of that year. 

Later in the month, Tyga’s ex-fianceé Blac Chyna heavily suggested in a Snapchat rant that he had been cheating on Jenner, as reported by Cosmopolitan.

“Multiple sources” confirmed the split to People in early April. At the time, these sources framed the break-up as a brief separation — which seemed consistent with the couple’s on-and-off relationship.

“They tend to take little breaks all the time and then get back together,” says one insider. “It’s definitely possible they’ll work things out again.”

Jenner later opened up about the split on an episode of “Life of Kylie,” stating that the two will “always have a bond.”

“There was absolutely nothing wrong with me and T,” she revealed. “There was no crazy fight. We decided — well, I decided — that I’m really young. I don’t want to look back in five years from now and feel like he took something from me, when he’s really not that type of person.”

April 16, 2017: Jenner and Scott were spotted holding hands at Coachella.
Kylie jenner coachella
Kylie is pictured hanging out with friends at Coachella, including Taco (bottom left), who is close friends with Kendall Jenner. @kyliejenner/Instagram
Coachella wasn’t exactly the couple’s first date — but rather “a hang that went well,” according to the couple’s cover story for GQ. Fan photos revealed that Jenner and Scott were holding hands as they roamed the grounds of the famous music festival. 

A source told People at the time that the two had been “a thing” before and “friends for a while” — but also implied that their flirtation was designed to make Tyga jealous. In reality, the two just “hit it off” and had immediate chemistry, according to Jenner’s former best friend Jordyn Woods.

Jenner opened up about the beginning of their relationship to GQ and revealed that, after Coachella, she spontaneously decided to join Scott on his tour.

“He said, ‘I’m going back on tour — what do we want to do about this?’ Because we obviously liked each other,” she said. “And I was like, ‘I guess I’m going with you’ …  And then we rode off into the sunset.”

April 25, 2017: Jenner and Scott sat courtside at an NBA playoff game.
Kylie Jenner Travis Scott
Photos from the game were the only ones of the couple made available to the public until after their daughter was born. Bob Levey/Getty Images
An eyewitness told People that the two were holding hands and cuddling. The onlooker also added that Jenner was kissing Scott’s neck and seemed like “she wanted people to see them together.”

“During his performance, Kylie was hiding in the Rockets’ courtside club anxiously waiting for him to come back to her. Once he got back, they definitely looked like a couple, cuddled up next to each other among her friends,” the source told People. “They haven’t let go of each other since he got off the court.”

Late April – Early May: Around this time, Jenner became pregnant.
Kylie jenner
A selfie posted by Jenner on April 30, 2017. @kyliejenner/Instagram
Stormi Webster was born on February 1, 2018. This would put her conception date nine months prior, on or around May 1, 2017.
May 1, 2017: Jenner and Scott hung out at the Met Gala.
Met gala kendall jenner kylie jenner travis scott migos jaden smith
Scott may be hiding his face in the center of this photo, but his braids are unmistakable. @kyliejenner/Instagram
Just before attending the Met Gala — and after jetting to Boston to watch Scott perform — Jenner reflected on their relationship during a confessional for “Life of Kylie.”

“I didn’t realize I would go through a breakup and then like, you know, start dating again,” she said.

May 1, 2017 – May 14, 2017: Fans noticed that the pair had become inseparable.
Kylie travis holding hands
Scott was performing concerts for his Bird’s Eye View tour from March until June. Kylie Jenner/YouTube
After deciding to “ride off into the sunset” and join Scott on his tour, Jenner and her new beau had “a lot of downtime” to get to know each other.

“It was organic. And we would just go to these random cities. We got to not be who we really were,” she recently told GQ. “Everything happened for a reason. We weren’t going out as ‘Kylie and Trav.’ We would just be in Cleveland, walking the street for hours. We would go on walks, and no one would bother us.”

On May 3, Us Weekly reported that the couple was getting serious

“Travis is telling friends that he and Kylie are the real deal,” a source told the magazine.

The reality star had been spotted celebrating Scott’s birthday in New York City with her sister Kendall Jenner and other friends. A week later, they spent a cozy night together on a yacht in Miami

“Sources close to the couple tell us they’ve been inseparable since Coachella and have decided to do the committed relationship thing,” TMZ reported on May 14. The website also revealed that Jenner had already met Scott’s family.

May 15, 2017: Scott released the song “Butterfly Effect.”
Travis scott butterfly effect
Scott in the music video for ‘Butterfly Effect.’ Travis Scott/YouTube
The “butterfly effect” is the concept that small decisions or events can cause large, lasting ripples. While the song never explicitly mentions Jenner, he does rap about a girl who “caught the waves.”

“Need ya love, not a need it is a must / Feelin’ stuck, you know how to keep me up / Icy love, icy like a hockey puck,” he raps.

The day after the song was released, Scott posted a photo of Jenner on his Instagram with the caption, “BUTTERFLY EFFECT ????????????????????.”

Butterflies would later become an important motif for the couple. 

June 12, 2017: Jenner filmed herself listening to Scott’s verse on SZA’s “Love Galore.”
Sza travis scott love galore
SZA and Scott in the ‘Love Galore’ music video. SZA/YouTube
Jenner posted a Snapchat selfie video of herself mouthing the lyrics while driving, as she is wont to do. In the song, Scott raps about “planting a seed” and getting a girl pregnant.
June 12, 2017: Jenner and Scott debuted matching butterfly tattoos.
Image
The tiny tattoos are barely noticeable. Kylie Jenner/Travis Scott/Snapchat
Each of them shared caption-free Snapchat photos of their minimal butterfly tattoos. Jenner got hers on her right ankle, whereas Scott’s is inked on his left ankle.
July 5, 2017: Jenner covered her Tyga tattoo.
Kylie jenner tyga
Fans took this as a sign that Jenner had officially moved on. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Jenner got a lowercase letter “T” tattooed on her ankle while she was dating her ex-boyfriend Tyga. In early July, she cleverly transformed the “T” into the letters “LA,” in honor of her Californian roots.
September 22, 2017: News broke that Jenner was pregnant.
Kylie jenner
Jenner attending the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 23, 2017. David Becker/Getty Images
TMZ broke the news that the 20-year-old was expecting a baby with Scott. The couple apparently began telling friends earlier that month, around the time Jenner completed her first trimester.

The website also reported that Scott had told friends they were having a girl.

Soon after, Kris Jenner addressed the reports in an interview with The Cut on Saturday.

“She’s not confirmed anything. I think it’s kind of wild that everyone is just assuming that that’s just happening,” she told the site. “Something happens every single day. You never know what is going to break at any moment.”

Fans noticed that the makeup mogul had begun to only post throwback photos, outfits with baggy clothes, or portraits on Instagram — and quickly became obsessed with spotting Jenner’s baby bump.

 

November 11, 2017: Jenner sparked engagement rumors.
Kylie jenner ring
Jenner has often worn diamond rings on that finger without being engaged, including when she was dating Tyga. Kylie Jenner/Snapchat
Jenner took to Snapchat to show off a massive sparkler on her left ring finger. Many fans assumed that Scott had popped the question.
January 5, 2018: Scott evaded the pregnancy rumors.
Kylie jenner travis scott pregnancy announcement video
Scott hugs Jenner at a doctor appointment. Kylie Jenner/YouTube
In an interview with Billboard, Scott said he didn’t want to talk about the pregnancy rumors.

“They’re just guesses. Let them keep fishing,” he said.

February 1, 2018: Jenner gave birth to the couple’s first child.
Kylie stormi birth
Jenner is shown with her newborn in Scott’s documentary. Netflix
Scott was present in the delivery room when Jenner gave birth to their first child just after 4 p.m., according to the couple’s recent interview with GQ.

Jenner announced her daughter’s arrival three days later on February 4 by posting emotional messages on social media.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” she wrote. “I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how.”

She followed the birth announcement with a touching video documenting her secretive pregnancy, titled “To Our Daughter.” It also gave fans their first real, intimate glimpse into Jenner’s relationship with Scott, who appears in the video multiple times.

Read more: 
Travis Scott says he was initially ‘nervous and scared’ of parenthood because he and Kylie Jenner are both so young

February 7, 2018: Jenner revealed that baby Stormi is taking Scott’s real last name.
Stormi webster kylie jenner daughter instagram
The first photo of Stormi broke Instagram records. @kyliejenner/Instagram
After posting the first photo that showed a glimpse of her newborn, Jenner updated the caption on Instagram — which originally said “Stormi” — to include her daughter’s full name: Stormi Webster

Webster is the real last name of her father, who was born with the name Jacques Webster, Jr. and uses Travis Scott as a stage name.

February 26, 2018: Scott gave Jenner a rare $US1.4 ($AU2) million Ferrari as a “push present.”
Kylie jenner ferrari
Jenner posted this photo on her Instagram a few weeks later. @kyliejenner/Instagram
Jenner took to her Instagram story to show off the extravagant gift, calling it a “push present” — otherwise known as a gift given to a mother from the father of her newborn child. 

The rare $US1.4 ($AU2) million USD Ferrari LaFerrari is one of just 500 units ever made, and sold out almost instantly “before the world knew it existed,” according to HypeBeast.

April 13, 2018: Jenner and Scott went to Coachella together (again).
Kylie travis coachella
Jenner rocked bright pink hair for the occasion. @kyliejenner/Instagram
One year after they began dating at the very same festival, the new parents returned to their original stomping grounds and attended Coachella together.
April 28, 2018: Jenner rented out Six Flags to celebrate her boyfriend’s birthday.
Kylie jenner travis scott six flags
They were also accompanied by friends and family. @rayscorruptedmind/Instagram
Apparently, Scott — whose 2018 album is named “Astroworld” after a theme park in Texas — had never actually been to Six Flags. So, like the thoughtful girlfriend she is, Jenner rented out an entire Six Flags for a birthday celebration.

The couple also celebrated with a cake in the shape of a roller coaster, featuring little figurines of the two with their daughter.

May 1, 2018: The Jenner-Webster family took its first vacation all together.
Kylie jenner travis scott
Scott turned 26 years old the day before this photo was posted. @kyliejenner/Instagram
Jenner and Scott took their 3-month-old daughter to Turks and Caicos, sharing numerous family photos and romantic beach shots, looking very loved-up.
May 3, 2018: Scott released a song that possibly features Jenner’s vocals.
Kylie jenner travis scott real name Jacques Webster stormi webster
Scott is widely considered one of the best modern rappers. Dia Dipasupil/ Ari Perilstein/ Getty
Scott released a new song called “Watch,” which features contributions from rapper Lil Uzi Vert, Scott’s pseudo brother-in-law Kanye West, and possibly Jenner herself.

In the last 30 seconds of Scott’s song, a feminine voice can be heard speaking (or some say, rapping) a couple of lines. Many fans are convinced that the voice belongs to Jenner — and that she references the couple’s daughter in the lyrics. 

Because the actual words are muffled and difficult to hear clearly, fans have been speculating that Jenner was saying, “We got bust down Rollies, bust down Rollies / And I told him I wanted to have a bust down baby.” “Bust down” is a colloquial term for “expensive,” particularly when it comes to jewelry or watches, like a Rolex.

The outro lyrics have since been edited twice on the popular lyrics website Genius, and now read, “And I told him I needed him to bust down our new baby.”

May 7, 2018: Jenner and Scott attended the Met Gala together.
Kylie jenner travis scott
The previous year, they had each walked the red carpet solo. Jason Kempin/Getty Images
It marked the first time that the couple had publicly stepped out or attended a red carpet event together.
May 15, 2018: Jenner expertly shut down rumors that her bodyguard is Stormi’s real father.
Kylie travis parents
It was subtle, but clear. @kyliejenner/Instagram
Comparisons between Stormi, Scott, and Jenner’s bodyguard Tim Chung popped up in every corner of the internet that attempts to keep up with the Kardashians. In fact, the rumors had become so rampant that Chung took it upon himself to release a statement.

Jenner soon followed suit and addressed the rumors — though in a far more subtle way.

The Kylie Cosmetics creator posted a photo of herself with Scott from the Met Gala. The caption reads simply, “Stormi’s Parents.”

May 28, 2018: Jenner and Scott sat courtside again.
Travis scott kylie jenner
The private couple has been stepping out more frequently together. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
The two attended a playoff game between the Rockets and the Warriors in Houston, Scott’s hometown.

Many fans were quick to draw parallels between this date and their first sighting as a couple.

June 20, 2018: Jenner and Scott went to France together.
Travis scott kylie jenner
The group attended the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2019 show. Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
The couple vacationed in Nice, France with Stormi — and were spotted with Kanye West, Jenner’s sister Kim Kardashian West, and Jordyn Woods at an event for Paris Fashion Week.

“[Jenner and Scott] are obviously still together and genuinely so happy. They’re doing really well as a couple,” a source told Us Weekly. “It’s amazing how much Stormi has brought them together, and brought the entire family together with Kylie and Travis.”

The source also added that Jenner is “loving” motherhood and Scott is a “great dad.”

“He’s been really supportive, wants to be there for all the milestones,” the source said. “He’s been moving work commitments to spend a much time as he can around Stormi.”

July 17, 2018: Jenner and Scott were featured on the cover of GQ for their first joint photo shoot.
Travis scott kylie jenner gq cover
Jenner said that Scott doesn’t like taking photos, which may explain why the couple has so few. @GQ/Instagram
Both Jenner and Scott opened up about their relationship for the rare interview.

“Kylie actually likes me for me … I’m not into all the other s–t. I don’t get involved. I’m over here. Kylie is different,” Scott told the magazine when asked if he was worried about the “Kardashian Curse.”

Jenner admitted that the two go “the extra mile” to keep their relationship private and oftentimes just “do [their] own thing” — but also revealed “the most romantic thing” he has ever done for her.

“On my birthday, he woke me up out of bed at like six in the morning. He was like, ‘We gotta go,’ and I’m just like half asleep, like, ‘What do you mean? What do you mean?’ And he just starts pulling me, and the sun was just coming up, and he had flowers all the way down his house and violin players everywhere,” she said.

The couple posed for sweet photos together for the GQ cover story — one of which Jenner posted on her own Instagram with the caption “home.” The magazine also made a video where Jenner asks Scott 23 questions about herself, and tests how many he gets right (he doesn’t know her dogs’ names, for example, but he can identify her exact pizza order).

August 3, 2018: Scott released his third studio album “Astroworld,” which featured lyrics about Jenner.
Travis scott
‘Astroworld’ debuted at No. 1 and topped the Billboard chart for a second consecutive week. Thaddaeus McAdams/WireImage
“Passes to my daughter, I’ma show her what it took / Baby mama cover Forbes, got these other bitches shook,” Scott raps on “Sicko Mode.”

“But she know my baby mama is a trophy / She be throwing up them B’s feel like we both bleed,” he raps on “Stargazing.” “I was always high up on the lean / Then this girl came here to save my life.”

August 20, 2018: They attended the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards together.
Kylie jenner travis scott
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott attended the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards together. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Jenner was in the front row to support Scott, who performed a medley of songs from “Astroworld.”

Read more: 
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reportedly moved their seats to avoid Nicki Minaj at the VMAs — here’s everything you need to know about this drama

November 2018: Jenner (and Stormi) joined Scott on tour.
Kylie jenner travis scott tour
Jenner helped Scott celebrate his sold-out show at Madison Square Garden. @kyliejenner/Instagram
The family of three have been touring the country as Scott performs on “The Wish You Were Here Tour.”

Jenner often took to her YouTube channel to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at hers and Stormi’s life on the road. Jenner even revealed that their daughter gets her own personalized VIP room at every stop on Scott’s tour.

December 2018: Scott said he’d soon propose to Jenner.
Kylie jenner travis scott instagram
Scott and Jenner on vacation together in January 2019. @kyliejenner/Instagram
Scott discussed his relationship with Jenner with Rolling Stone for the magazine’s January cover story — and even revealed they’d tie the knot soon.

“We’ll get married soon. I’ve just got to sturdy up — I’ve got to propose in a fire way,” he said.

He added: “It got to a point where I was like, ‘I need her with me to operate. She’s that one.'”

February 10, 2019: Jenner was on hand to support Scott at the Grammys.
Kylie jenner travis scott
They cuddled on the red carpet. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Scott was nominated for three Grammys: best rap song, best rap performance, and best rap album.
May 6, 2019: They attended the Met Gala together.
Travis scott kylie jenner
The 2019 Met Gala theme was ‘Camp: Notes on Fashion.’ Elaine Wells/STAR MAX/IPx
Scott wore a monochromatic ensemble, while Jenner turned heads in an all-purple look.

Read more: 
The 15 best — and wildest — dressed celebrity couples at the 2019 Met Gala

April 30, 2019: They got matching tattoos of their daughter’s name at Scott’s birthday party.
Kylie travis stormi
Jenner posted this family photo on Scott’s birthday. @kyliejenner/Instagram
Jenner went all out for Scott’s 28th birthday party, which featured “Astroworld” merchandise in wall-to-wall fridges, Scott-branded cleaning supplies and snacks, Cactus Jack sneakers (Scott’s own collaboration with Air Jordan) as decorations, and a Hennessy slurpee machine.

There was even a pop-up tattoo parlor, where both Jenner and Scott got seemingly spontaneous new ink.

The matching tattoos of Stormi’s name were later revealed by the artist, Jon Boy, on his Instagram.

Read more: 
Kylie Jenner has gotten 9 tattoos (and counting). Here’s where they are and what they all mean.

 

August 28, 2019: Netflix released a documentary about Scott, which featured multiple scenes with Jenner.
Travis scott kylie jenner
The couple at the premiere of ‘Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly’ on August 27, 2019. Rich Fury/Getty Images
“Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly” follows the creation of Scott’s No. 1 album “Astroworld” and his rise to prominence as a rapper — but some of its best and most intimate moments are between Scott and his long-term girlfriend.

The footage even includes some early moments in their private relationship and Scott’s reaction to the birth of their daughter.

September 2019: They posed together for Playboy’s “Pleasure Issue.”
Kylie jenner travis scott playboy
Playboy’s Twitter posted this photo with the caption, ‘Wild in Love.’ Playboy/Twitter
Jenner teased their steamy photoshoot on Instagram, posting a photo of herself — apparently naked, save for a cowboy hat — embracing Scott.

“When Houston meets LA,” she wrote in the caption, tagging Playboy.

Jenner is featured on the cover of the magazine’s “Pleasure Issue,” photographed by Sasha Samsanova and creative directed by Scott. He also interviewed her for the cover story.

Read more: 
Kylie Jenner opened up about her and Travis Scott’s sex life as parents: ‘You can be sexy and still be a badass mom’

October 1, 2019: News broke that Jenner and Scott are “taking some time but not done.”
Kylie jenner stormi
Jenner brought Stormi to Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s wedding. @kyliejenner/Instagram
After Jenner went stag to Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s wedding on September 30, bringing her daughter but not Scott, TMZ reported that “things have cooled” in their relationship.

A source close to Jenner told People magazine that the couple, who share a one-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, “are taking some time but not done.”

“They still have some trust issues but their problems have stemmed more from the stress of their lifestyles,” the source told People.

A source echoed a similar sentiment to E! News, saying that Jenner and Scott “aren’t officially calling it quits on their relationship, but are taking space apart,” adding that career pressures were impacting their relationship.

October 3, 2019: Jenner confirmed the split.
Kylie jenner travis scott
The two stars have gone their separate ways. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images / Rachel Luna/WireImage
“Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi,” Jenner wrote on Twitter, confirming the breakup reports. “our friendship and our daughter is priority.”
March 8, 2020: TMZ claimed that Jenner and Scott had gotten back together.
Kylie jenner travis scott instagram story back together
Jenner posted these photos on Instagram, stoking rumors of a reconciliation. @kyliejenner/Instagram
TMZ and Entertainment Tonight cited anonymous sources, both claiming that Jenner and Scott officially reunited sometime in February.

“The couple has always had love and respect for one another but took a break last year because they both had so much going on. They couldn’t fully focus on what it took to make the relationship work,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

“Although things haven’t slowed down much for the duo, they’re better able to handle it,” the source continued. “At the end of the day, the couple is happy to have their family back together.”

The news came about one week after Jenner posted old photos of herself and Scott on her Instagram story.

The set of three photos, which were taken during Jenner and Scott’s first public outing as a couple back in April 2017, feature the two sitting courtside at a basketball game, looking very flirty. She captioned them, “It’s a mood.”

However, neither star publicly addressed the reports or confirmed their relationship status.

May 2021: More reports claimed they were “exploring their relationship romantically again.”
Kylie jenner travis scott 2021
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott photographed in May and June 2021. MEGA/GC Images; Prince Williams/Wireimage
After a year of conflicting reports and zero confirmations, the pair sparked reconciliation rumors yet again when Jenner flew to Miami for Scott’s birthday.

Jenner shared a video with Scott in the club, who was dancing and flirtatiously tapping her foot. A fellow club goer also filmed the two talking closely on the dance floor.

“Kylie and Travis are messing around and having fun together,” an anonymous source told Entertainment Tonight. “They’ve always had a strong connection and chemistry and they’re exploring their relationship romantically again.” 

Shortly after, Jenner shut down a report from the Daily Mail that claimed she and Scott were in an open relationship, calling the rumor “disrespectful” and “careless.”

“You guys really just make up anything,” she wrote on Twitter, stopping short of clarifying where she and Scott stood. 

June 15, 2021: Jenner and Scott attended an event together and acted like a couple.
Travis scott kylie jenner
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner at the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit. Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The New School
Scott was honored at the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit as a “visionary” in “fashion, technology and the arts.”

He and Jenner walked the red carpet with their daughter, and the rapper gave his family a sweet shout-out onstage. 

“Stormi, I love you and wifey, I love you,” he said during his speech, according to E! News.

“Travis and Kylie were being very sweet and cute together,” an attendee told People. “They were holding hands and seemed fully back on.”

For her part, Jenner shared a photo on Instagram with Scott’s arms wrapped around her, captioned “24 hours in NYC.”

September 7, 2021: Jenner confirmed she’s pregnant with the couple’s second child.
Kylie jenner pregnant
Kylie Jenner in her pregnancy announcement video. @kyliejenner/Instagram
After weeks of speculation, Jenner shared a video on Instagram to announce her second pregnancy.

The video begins with Jenner showing Scott a positive pregnancy test, and he reacts by wrapping his arms around her belly. It’s unclear when this happened, but subsequent footage of her baby bump suggest she’s in her second trimester.

Both Scott and Stormi appear throughout the montage, supporting Jenner at ultrasound appointments and sitting together at her 24th birthday dinner in August.

About the Author
Callie Ahlgrim