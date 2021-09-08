Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are expecting their 2nd child. Here’s a complete timeline of their relationship.

- Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott began dating in 2017 after hitting it off at Coachella.
- Ten months later, in February 2018, they welcomed their first child together: Stormi Webster.
- The couple split in October 2019, but are now expecting their second child.
“We always knew each other, like we were hanging around each other — I mean, we just had mutual friends,” she said in a video for GQ. “But we never really had a conversation because I thought that he didn’t like me.”
Later in the month, Tyga’s ex-fianceé Blac Chyna heavily suggested in a Snapchat rant that he had been cheating on Jenner, as reported by Cosmopolitan.
“Multiple sources” confirmed the split to People in early April. At the time, these sources framed the break-up as a brief separation — which seemed consistent with the couple’s on-and-off relationship.
“They tend to take little breaks all the time and then get back together,” says one insider. “It’s definitely possible they’ll work things out again.”
Jenner later opened up about the split on an episode of “Life of Kylie,” stating that the two will “always have a bond.”
“There was absolutely nothing wrong with me and T,” she revealed. “There was no crazy fight. We decided — well, I decided — that I’m really young. I don’t want to look back in five years from now and feel like he took something from me, when he’s really not that type of person.”
A source told People at the time that the two had been “a thing” before and “friends for a while” — but also implied that their flirtation was designed to make Tyga jealous. In reality, the two just “hit it off” and had immediate chemistry, according to Jenner’s former best friend Jordyn Woods.
Jenner opened up about the beginning of their relationship to GQ and revealed that, after Coachella, she spontaneously decided to join Scott on his tour.
“He said, ‘I’m going back on tour — what do we want to do about this?’ Because we obviously liked each other,” she said. “And I was like, ‘I guess I’m going with you’ … And then we rode off into the sunset.”
“During his performance, Kylie was hiding in the Rockets’ courtside club anxiously waiting for him to come back to her. Once he got back, they definitely looked like a couple, cuddled up next to each other among her friends,” the source told People. “They haven’t let go of each other since he got off the court.”
“I didn’t realize I would go through a breakup and then like, you know, start dating again,” she said.
“It was organic. And we would just go to these random cities. We got to not be who we really were,” she recently told GQ. “Everything happened for a reason. We weren’t going out as ‘Kylie and Trav.’ We would just be in Cleveland, walking the street for hours. We would go on walks, and no one would bother us.”
On May 3, Us Weekly reported that the couple was getting serious.
“Travis is telling friends that he and Kylie are the real deal,” a source told the magazine.
The reality star had been spotted celebrating Scott’s birthday in New York City with her sister Kendall Jenner and other friends. A week later, they spent a cozy night together on a yacht in Miami.
“Sources close to the couple tell us they’ve been inseparable since Coachella and have decided to do the committed relationship thing,” TMZ reported on May 14. The website also revealed that Jenner had already met Scott’s family.
“Need ya love, not a need it is a must / Feelin’ stuck, you know how to keep me up / Icy love, icy like a hockey puck,” he raps.
The day after the song was released, Scott posted a photo of Jenner on his Instagram with the caption, “BUTTERFLY EFFECT ????????????????????.”
Butterflies would later become an important motif for the couple.
The website also reported that Scott had told friends they were having a girl.
Soon after, Kris Jenner addressed the reports in an interview with The Cut on Saturday.
“She’s not confirmed anything. I think it’s kind of wild that everyone is just assuming that that’s just happening,” she told the site. “Something happens every single day. You never know what is going to break at any moment.”
Fans noticed that the makeup mogul had begun to only post throwback photos, outfits with baggy clothes, or portraits on Instagram — and quickly became obsessed with spotting Jenner’s baby bump.
“They’re just guesses. Let them keep fishing,” he said.
Jenner announced her daughter’s arrival three days later on February 4 by posting emotional messages on social media.
“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” she wrote. “I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how.”
She followed the birth announcement with a touching video documenting her secretive pregnancy, titled “To Our Daughter.” It also gave fans their first real, intimate glimpse into Jenner’s relationship with Scott, who appears in the video multiple times.
Webster is the real last name of her father, who was born with the name Jacques Webster, Jr. and uses Travis Scott as a stage name.
The rare $US1.4 ($AU2) million USD Ferrari LaFerrari is one of just 500 units ever made, and sold out almost instantly “before the world knew it existed,” according to HypeBeast.
The couple also celebrated with a cake in the shape of a roller coaster, featuring little figurines of the two with their daughter.
In the last 30 seconds of Scott’s song, a feminine voice can be heard speaking (or some say, rapping) a couple of lines. Many fans are convinced that the voice belongs to Jenner — and that she references the couple’s daughter in the lyrics.
Because the actual words are muffled and difficult to hear clearly, fans have been speculating that Jenner was saying, “We got bust down Rollies, bust down Rollies / And I told him I wanted to have a bust down baby.” “Bust down” is a colloquial term for “expensive,” particularly when it comes to jewelry or watches, like a Rolex.
The outro lyrics have since been edited twice on the popular lyrics website Genius, and now read, “And I told him I needed him to bust down our new baby.”
Jenner soon followed suit and addressed the rumors — though in a far more subtle way.
The Kylie Cosmetics creator posted a photo of herself with Scott from the Met Gala. The caption reads simply, “Stormi’s Parents.”
Many fans were quick to draw parallels between this date and their first sighting as a couple.
“[Jenner and Scott] are obviously still together and genuinely so happy. They’re doing really well as a couple,” a source told Us Weekly. “It’s amazing how much Stormi has brought them together, and brought the entire family together with Kylie and Travis.”
The source also added that Jenner is “loving” motherhood and Scott is a “great dad.”
“He’s been really supportive, wants to be there for all the milestones,” the source said. “He’s been moving work commitments to spend a much time as he can around Stormi.”
“Kylie actually likes me for me … I’m not into all the other s–t. I don’t get involved. I’m over here. Kylie is different,” Scott told the magazine when asked if he was worried about the “Kardashian Curse.”
Jenner admitted that the two go “the extra mile” to keep their relationship private and oftentimes just “do [their] own thing” — but also revealed “the most romantic thing” he has ever done for her.
“On my birthday, he woke me up out of bed at like six in the morning. He was like, ‘We gotta go,’ and I’m just like half asleep, like, ‘What do you mean? What do you mean?’ And he just starts pulling me, and the sun was just coming up, and he had flowers all the way down his house and violin players everywhere,” she said.
The couple posed for sweet photos together for the GQ cover story — one of which Jenner posted on her own Instagram with the caption “home.” The magazine also made a video where Jenner asks Scott 23 questions about herself, and tests how many he gets right (he doesn’t know her dogs’ names, for example, but he can identify her exact pizza order).
“But she know my baby mama is a trophy / She be throwing up them B’s feel like we both bleed,” he raps on “Stargazing.” “I was always high up on the lean / Then this girl came here to save my life.”
Jenner often took to her YouTube channel to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at hers and Stormi’s life on the road. Jenner even revealed that their daughter gets her own personalized VIP room at every stop on Scott’s tour.
“We’ll get married soon. I’ve just got to sturdy up — I’ve got to propose in a fire way,” he said.
He added: “It got to a point where I was like, ‘I need her with me to operate. She’s that one.'”
There was even a pop-up tattoo parlor, where both Jenner and Scott got seemingly spontaneous new ink.
The matching tattoos of Stormi’s name were later revealed by the artist, Jon Boy, on his Instagram.
The footage even includes some early moments in their private relationship and Scott’s reaction to the birth of their daughter.
“When Houston meets LA,” she wrote in the caption, tagging Playboy.
Jenner is featured on the cover of the magazine’s “Pleasure Issue,” photographed by Sasha Samsanova and creative directed by Scott. He also interviewed her for the cover story.
A source close to Jenner told People magazine that the couple, who share a one-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, “are taking some time but not done.”
“They still have some trust issues but their problems have stemmed more from the stress of their lifestyles,” the source told People.
A source echoed a similar sentiment to E! News, saying that Jenner and Scott “aren’t officially calling it quits on their relationship, but are taking space apart,” adding that career pressures were impacting their relationship.
“The couple has always had love and respect for one another but took a break last year because they both had so much going on. They couldn’t fully focus on what it took to make the relationship work,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.
“Although things haven’t slowed down much for the duo, they’re better able to handle it,” the source continued. “At the end of the day, the couple is happy to have their family back together.”
The news came about one week after Jenner posted old photos of herself and Scott on her Instagram story.
The set of three photos, which were taken during Jenner and Scott’s first public outing as a couple back in April 2017, feature the two sitting courtside at a basketball game, looking very flirty. She captioned them, “It’s a mood.”
However, neither star publicly addressed the reports or confirmed their relationship status.
Jenner shared a video with Scott in the club, who was dancing and flirtatiously tapping her foot. A fellow club goer also filmed the two talking closely on the dance floor.
“Kylie and Travis are messing around and having fun together,” an anonymous source told Entertainment Tonight. “They’ve always had a strong connection and chemistry and they’re exploring their relationship romantically again.”
Shortly after, Jenner shut down a report from the Daily Mail that claimed she and Scott were in an open relationship, calling the rumor “disrespectful” and “careless.”
“You guys really just make up anything,” she wrote on Twitter, stopping short of clarifying where she and Scott stood.
He and Jenner walked the red carpet with their daughter, and the rapper gave his family a sweet shout-out onstage.
“Stormi, I love you and wifey, I love you,” he said during his speech, according to E! News.
“Travis and Kylie were being very sweet and cute together,” an attendee told People. “They were holding hands and seemed fully back on.”
For her part, Jenner shared a photo on Instagram with Scott’s arms wrapped around her, captioned “24 hours in NYC.”
The video begins with Jenner showing Scott a positive pregnancy test, and he reacts by wrapping his arms around her belly. It’s unclear when this happened, but subsequent footage of her baby bump suggest she’s in her second trimester.
Both Scott and Stormi appear throughout the montage, supporting Jenner at ultrasound appointments and sitting together at her 24th birthday dinner in August.