Kylie Jenner just topped Forbes' list of the highest-paid celebrities in the world amid their feud over her billionaire status

Taylor Nicole Rogers
REUTERS/Kevork DjansezianKylie Jenner and Forbes had a public spat over her billionaire status.
  • Kylie Jenner is the highest-paid celebrity in the world, earning $US590 million pre-tax from June 2019 through May 2020, according to Forbes.
  • The designation comes amid drama between the reality TV star and Forbes over her billionaire status.
  • Forbes listed Jenner as the world’s youngest “self-made” billionaire for two years in a row before revoking the title, saying that Jenner had exaggerated the success of her cosmetics brand for years and docking its estimate of her net worth to about $US900 million.
  • Jenner took to Twitter to slam Forbes for its report.
  • Whether or not Jenner is a billionaire, she’s still plenty wealthy. The bulk of her 2019 income came from selling a majority stake in Kylie Cosmetics to Coty for $US600 million in November, Forbes says.
  • Behind Jenner, Forbes lists Kanye West, Roger Federer, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Lionel Messi as the next highest-paid celebrities.
