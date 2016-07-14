Kylie Jenner's Snapchat stories are a lot more planned than they seem

Kylie Jenner is often reported to be the most-viewed person on Snapchat.

Most of her Snapchat stories just involve a lot of her pursing her lips into the camera:



There are also a lot of snap filters:



There are peeks into her daily life, like what she’s cooking:

But mainly, her Snapchat consists of a lot of selfies.

While the 18-year-old’s account feels unfiltered and organic, Jenner recently revealed that she puts more thought into her stories than it may appear.

Kim Kardashian interviewed her little sister for the new issue of Allure and asked for a few tips for her own Snapchat account.

“I put a lot of thought into it, and I always like to give people what they want to see,” Jenner told Kardashian. “It’s not that I necessarily [want] to post all of my cars today. It’s that I know people want to see that and live their life through ours. If I were watching your Snapchat, I’d want to see you and Kanye and Nor. I’d want to see your house.”

And Snapchat cars she does:

Jenner also gives behind-the scenes looks into her famous family:

And, of course, she uses the account to promote her popular Kylie Cosmetics lip kits:

She even does intricate 15-step makeup tutorials:

Luckily if you miss her Snapchat stories, they’re all documented on Instagram here.

