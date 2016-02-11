Kylie Jenner directed an amazing 44-part Snapchat movie

Add film director to Kylie Jenner’s list of many titles.
The 18-year-old made a 44-part Snapchat movie in her NYC hotel room, complete with cameos from Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Haley Baldwin, and even Caitlyn Jenner.
The whole thing turned out to be much more entertaining than Jenner’s usual driving selfies.
Story by Aly Weisman, editing by Carl Mueller.
Follow INSIDER on Facebook
Follow INSIDER on YouTube
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.