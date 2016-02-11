Kylie Jenner directed an amazing 44-part Snapchat movie

Add film director to Kylie Jenner’s list of many titles.

The 18-year-old made a 44-part Snapchat movie in her NYC hotel room, complete with cameos from Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Haley Baldwin, and even Caitlyn Jenner.

The whole thing turned out to be much more entertaining than Jenner’s usual driving selfies.

Story by Aly Weisman, editing by Carl Mueller.

Follow INSIDER on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.