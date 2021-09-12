Kylie Jenner wore 5 daring maternity looks in a row, including a see-through catsuit made from lace

Kylie Jenner is expecting her second child with Travis Scott. Gotham/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner wore 5 daring maternity looks in the first few days after announcing her pregnancy.

She first wore a white minidress, and later rocked a see-through catsuit made from black lace.

Jenner has also been wearing heels and expensive handbags with her bold outfits.

Kylie Jenner’s style is often bold and daring – so it makes sense that her maternity fashion is no different.

The makeup mogul, who is expecting her second child with Travis Scott, wore five showstopping looks in a row last week shortly after announcing her pregnancy.

Most recently, she was photographed on Friday leaving a New York City restaurant with her three-year-old daughter Stormi Webster in an animal-inspired outfit. The Acne Studios look included a tan fuzzy bucket hat, brown-and-white cow-print boots, and a brown leather coat worn as a dress with a belt around her waist that highlighted her baby bump.

Her entire look was designed by Acne Studios. MEGA/Getty Images

Later on Friday, Jenner also rocked pointed heels and a gray sweatsuit with a crop top that showed her stomach. But her outfits the previous day were arguably even more daring.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder first attended a Revolve event for New York Fashion Week on Thursday in a statement orange coat and matching pumps from Off-White.

She also wore a $US425 ($AU578) pair of black Porterhouse jeans, a split-design T-shirt with fabric tied around her waist, a $US5,250 ($AU7,137) cross necklace from Ruby Stella, and a $US17 ($AU23),500 ($AU23,790) Louis Vuitton handbag.

Kylie Jenner’s handbag alone is worth $US17 ($AU23), 500. Bryan Bedder/Stringer/Getty Images

Jenner went out again on Thursday night, this time in a black-lace catsuit and skirt that were custom-made for her by designer LaQuan Smith.

She paired the look, which was see-through from top to bottom, with a long coat that covered her chest and square-toed heels.

Kylie Jenner wears a see-through lace catsuit on Tuesday. Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Jenner wore those four outfits after making her maternity-fashion debut in a white minidress and see-through heels on Wednesday.

She paired the halter-top Marcela look with a shiny coat, $US2,150 ($AU2,923) Balenciaga purse, and white $US745 ($AU1,013) sandals with clear straps.

She paired the dress with a trench coat, mini purse, and clear heels. Gotham/Getty Images

The outfits are likely to be among many maternity looks Jenner will wear, as the 24-year-old just confirmed her pregnancy via a short clip posted to Instagram on Tuesday.

The video shows numerous moments throughout her pregnancy so far, including her and Scott at an ultrasound appointment, Jenner’s growing baby bump, and her mother Kris Jenner learning that her daughter is pregnant.

The announcement comes after weeks of speculation from fans who predicted that Jenner was pregnant after noticing inconsistencies in the colors of her nail polish throughout different photos and videos she’s recently posted on social media.