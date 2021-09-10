Kylie Jenner showed off her daring maternity style in a completely see-through jumpsuit

Kylie Jenner confirmed she’s pregnant with her second child on Tuesday. John Shearer/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner stepped out in a daring maternity look shortly after confirming her second pregnancy.

On Thursday, Jenner was photographed wearing a see-through jumpsuit during New York Fashion Week.

She paired the LaQuan Smith look with an oversized coat and matching heels.

Kylie Jenner is showing off her maternity style one daring look at a time.

On Thursday, the beauty mogul was photographed during New York Fashion Week wearing a completely see-through jumpsuit from designer LaQuan Smith. Jenner paired the lace outfit with an oversized coat and black heels.

Kylie Jenner was photographed in a see-through lace jumpsuit on Thursday. Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

The look was very similar to a see-through Givenchy jumpsuit that her sister Kim Kardashian West wore in 2015 when she was pregnant with Saint West.

Jenner’s see-through jumpsuit is similar to the Givenchy one her sister Kim Kardashian West wore in 2015. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Jenner’s all-black outfit was completely different from the look that she wore earlier that day to visit the Revolve Gallery. For that event, she wore a bright-orange Off-White trench coat with Sami Miro low-rise jeans and a tied crop top that showed off her baby bump.

This is the first time fans are getting to see Jenner’s maternity style, as she didn’t make public appearances while she was pregnant with her and Travis Scott’s first child, Stormi Webster.

On Tuesday, Jenner confirmed that she and Scott are expecting their second child together with an Instagram video that showed Stormi kissing her belly and sharing the news with the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

The announcement came after weeks of speculation from fans that she was pregnant. People on TikTok, Reddit, and Twitter were predicting her pregnancy based on the inconsistencies in the pictures she was posting on Instagram.