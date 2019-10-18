People are memeing Kylie Jenner singing 'rise and shine' to her daughter, and now even Ariana Grande is in on the action

Libby Torres
Rich Fury/Getty ImagesKylie Jenner is known for her beauty brand, Kylie Cosmetics.
  • A video of the reality star and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner singing to her baby daughter has quickly become a viral meme.
  • While giving a tour of the Kylie Cosmetics office, Jenner sang “rise and shine” to her young daughter, Stormi, to wake her up from a nap.
  • After a video of the tour was posted on YouTube, fans fixated on the sweet moment, which also featured some impressive vocals from Jenner.
  • Now, “rise and shine” is taking off on social media, with people creating remixes and ringtones of Jenner singing.
  • The pop star Ariana Grande even got in on the action, cheekily asking Jenner if she could sample the lyric.
  •

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star Kylie Jenner has quickly become the focus of a popular meme after singing “rise and shine” to her daughter to wake her up from a nap.

Jenner, who founded the beauty brand Kylie Cosmetics, gave a tour of the company’s offices, including a look at a playroom for her daughter, Stormi.


During the tour, Jenner woke Stormi up by singing “rise and shine” to her – a sweet moment that’s been gaining popularity as a meme after a video of the tour was posted on YouTube last week.

Some fans focused on Jenner’s surprisingly impressive vocals.

Others cheekily praised the song’s “cultural impact.”

And some even took it a step further, turning Jenner’s vocals into a ringtone, a choral arrangement, and an autotuned remix.

Stars like Kim Kardashian West got in on the action – she retweeted a hilarious version of the meme that replaced Stormi with herself reclining.

Jenner also retweeted a remix of her vocals, along with several skull emojis.

The meme even caught the attention of Ariana Grande. The pop star reenacted Jenner’s viral moment and asked the beauty mogul if she could sample it.

“Yes, yes you can,” Jenner replied. “As long as I’m in music video…”

