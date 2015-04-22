Kylie Jenner responds to the out-of-control #KylieJennerChallenge that has teens suctioning shot glasses to their lips to mimic her look

After scores of teens posted photos of themselves with plumped-up (and bruised or bleeding) lips in an effort to look more like the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sibling, Kylie herself has commented on the mini-trend via Twitter.

Since this weekend, the #KylieJennerChallenge hashtag has been accruing thousands of tweets and Instagram posts through which people display lips they have plumped up through the magic of shot-glass suction.

The social media stunt’s origins are murky, although YouTuber Brendan Jordan appears to be responsible for at least some of its viral reach.

Kylie herself had never posted anything about using a cup to suction one’s lips into a pout — until this afternoon.

“I’m not here to encourage people/young girls to look like me or to think this is the way they should look,” she wrote in one tweet.

“I want to encourage people/young girls like me to be YOURSELF & not be afraid to experiment w your look,” she concluded in another.

The tweets neatly avoid any mention of how Kylie herself achieves her plump lips, although she has repeatedly denied having gone under the knife to get her look.

Instagram.com/kyliejenner Kylie undergoes plenty of scrutiny thanks to her love of experimenting with her look.

A dermatologist also weighed in on Seventeen.com, saying the stunt is more dangerous than people might think.

“Not only can significant pain, swelling, and bruising result from these suction techniques,” Dr. Dendy Engelman told the site, “but there is potential risk for scarring and permanent disfigurement with repeated attempts.”

Backlash to the trend was already growing earlier today. Based on what’s now being posted under the #KylieJennerChallenge hashtag, graphic photos purporting to show lips that are bruised, ripped or bleeding (click at your own risk) because of the stunt now outnumber pictures of people actually doing the stunt for fun.

