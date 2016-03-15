Kylie Jenner just revealed her first Puma ad campaign

Will Heilpern

Kylie Jenner was named as Puma’s new brand ambassador in February. Now the reality TV star has released the first image of her campaign on Instagram. In it, she advertises a new style of sneaker: “The Fierce.”


You can see a behind-the-scenes video of the shoot here:

Kylie in PUMA's snapchat (puma)

A video posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on


Puma has already been increasing its share of the growing female sports clothing market, after sneakers designed by Rihanna gave the company higher-than-expected sales growth in the fourth quarter.

Kanye West refused to believe that his sister-in-law Kylie would model for Puma. His own fashion line, Yeezy, is produced by Puma rival Adidas. He tweeted last month:

The Fierce sneaker debuted by Kylie Jenner will be released on April 1.

NOW WATCH: Here’s why you should never put Q-Tips in your ears

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.