Kylie Jenner just revealed her first Puma ad campaign

Kylie Jenner was named as Puma’s new brand ambassador in February. Now the reality TV star has released the first image of her campaign on Instagram. In it, she advertises a new style of sneaker: “The Fierce.”
Puma has already been increasing its share of the growing female sports clothing market, after sneakers designed by Rihanna gave the company higher-than-expected sales growth in the fourth quarter.
Kanye West refused to believe that his sister-in-law Kylie would model for Puma. His own fashion line, Yeezy, is produced by Puma rival Adidas. He tweeted last month:
1000% there will never be a Kylie Puma anything. That’s on my family! 1000% Kylie is on Yeezy team!!!
— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) 9 February 2016
The Fierce sneaker debuted by Kylie Jenner will be released on April 1.
