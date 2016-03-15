Kylie Jenner just revealed her first Puma ad campaign

Kylie Jenner was named as Puma’s new brand ambassador in February. Now the reality TV star has released the first image of her campaign on Instagram. In it, she advertises a new style of sneaker: “The Fierce.”

Excited to reveal my campaign for the @PUMA Fierce, a lightweight trainer with zero excuses, available starting 4/1 on PUMA.com, PUMA retail stores, and select retailers worldwide. The next level starts here #ForeverFierce A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 13, 2016 at 12:01pm PDT



You can see a behind-the-scenes video of the shoot here:

Kylie in PUMA's snapchat (puma) A video posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Mar 11, 2016 at 8:10am PST



Puma has already been increasing its share of the growing female sports clothing market, after sneakers designed by Rihanna gave the company higher-than-expected sales growth in the fourth quarter.

Kanye West refused to believe that his sister-in-law Kylie would model for Puma. His own fashion line, Yeezy, is produced by Puma rival Adidas. He tweeted last month:

1000% there will never be a Kylie Puma anything. That’s on my family! 1000% Kylie is on Yeezy team!!!

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) 9 February 2016

The Fierce sneaker debuted by Kylie Jenner will be released on April 1.

