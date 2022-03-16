Kylie Jenner said that ‘postpartum has not been easy’ on Instagram 6 weeks after the birth of her son

Kylie Jenner attends the premiere of Netflix’s ‘Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly’ in 2019. David Livingston/WireImage/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner posted about her postpartum experience on Instagram, saying it was “not easy.”

She gave birth to her second child, a son named Wolf, on February 2.

She said this postpartum experience is “more difficult” than after daughter Stormi’s birth in 2018.

Six weeks after the birth of her son Wolf, Kylie Jenner said that the postpartum period has “not been easy,” saying that it’s been more difficult than after she gave birth to her daughter in 2018.

Jenner gave birth to her son, with rapper Travis Scott (whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II), on February 2. Just over a week later, on February 11, she revealed on Instagram that their child’s name was Wolf Webster. The pair share a four-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, who Jenner gave birth to in February 2018.

“This experience for me, personally has been a little harder than with my daughter,” the 24-year-old said in a video posted to her Instagram story on Tuesday. “It’s not easy, mentally, physically, spiritually.”

Jenner also posted a selfie on a workout machine, which People reported she labeled with the caption “6 weeks postpartum.” In her Instagram story, she said that she “didn’t even think” that she would make it to “this workout today.”

“I think we can look on the internet and, for other moms going through it right now, we can go on the internet and it might look a lot easier for other people, and put the pressure on us,” Jenner said in her story. “it hasn’t been easy for me either. It’s been hard, and I just wanted to say that.”

In Jenner’s most recent Instagram main feed post, she announced the birth of her son with a black and white shot of her holding his much smaller hand, captioned with his birth date. On Instagram, she said that she wanted to “send some love” to other moms who may be going through the same thing that she was.

“It’s ok not to be ok,” Jenner said. “Once I realized that I was putting some pressure on myself, and I just keep reminding myself I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy, and we have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be back.”