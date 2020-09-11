17 of the most daring outfits Kylie Jenner has ever worn

C Flanigan/Kevin Tachman/Getty Images/@kyliejenner/InstagramKylie Jenner is known for taking risks with her fashion choices.
  • Kylie Jenner is not afraid to embrace daring looks.
  • The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner family is known for taking risks when it comes to her style.
  • Here are some of Jenner’s most risqué fashion choices over the years.
  Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Kylie Jenner arrived at the 2015 GQ and Giorgio Armani Grammys after-party wearing a sparkly dress that was designed with midriff cutouts.

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for GQKylie Jenner attends the GQ and Giorgio Armani Grammys after-party in 2015.

She looked edgy at the 2015 American Music Awards in a leather Bryan Hearns dress.

C Flanigan/Getty ImagesKylie Jenner at the 2015 American Music Awards.

Jenner wore a two-piece outfit with sheer detailing throughout the top and skirt to an after-party in 2016.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty ImagesKylie Jenner at the 2016 InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes after-party.

She attended her first Met Gala in 2016 wearing a sparkly Balmain gown with cutouts along her waist.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagicKylie Jenner at the 2016 Met Gala.

She wore this custom-made LaBourjoisie gown with a thigh-high slit and plunging neckline to NBC’s Golden Globes after-party in 2017.

Jerod Harris/WireImage/Getty ImagesKylie Jenner at the 2017 NBCUniversal Golden Globes after-party.

Jenner arrived at Marie Claire’s Image Maker Awards in 2017 wearing a purple Balmain gown that was designed with sheer cutouts along the sides of the skirt.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty ImagesKylie Jenner at the 2017 Marie Claire Image Makers Awards.

Jenner wore a see-through Versace dress to the 2017 Met Gala.

Karwai Tang/WireImageKylie Jenner at the 2017 Met Gala.

She chose a bold look for the 2019 Met Gala. Jenner wore a purple Versace dress that was designed with a see-through skirt and feathers.

Kevin Tachman/Getty ImagesKylie Jenner at the 2019 Met Gala.

After wearing that over-the-top purple Versace gown, Jenner changed into a sparkly blue dress with a sheer skirt from the same designer.

Robert Kamau/GC ImagesKylie Jenner in NYC after the 2019 Met Gala.

Jenner wore a gold J’Aton Couture one-shoulder dress with a thigh-high slit to Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber’s wedding. She accessorized her look with Stuart Weitzman heels and a Judith Leiber Couture butterfly-shaped bag.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3FCf7eHzDy/?utm_source=ig_embedJenner shared a photo of the dress she wore to the October 2019 wedding on Instagram.

At Diddy’s 50th birthday party, Jenner turned heads in a sparkly black Balmain gown with a hip-high slit and deep-plunging neckline.

Kevin Mazur/Getty ImagesKylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian at Diddy’s 50th birthday party in 2019.

In March 2020, Jenner matched her best friend, Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou, in a see-through Jacquemus dress. They both paired the dress with coordinating earrings and shoes from the same designer.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B9UnlQOnkOY/?utm_source=ig_embedKylie Jenner and Anastasia ‘Stassie’ Karanikolaou on vacation in March 2020.

During a vacation to Utah in July of 2020, Jenner wore a ruched orange dress with a single-strap top made from mesh from the Black-owned and London-based label LoudBrand Studios.

@kyliejenner/InstagramJenner during a July 2020 vacation at Utah’s luxury Amangiri Resort.

On the same trip, Jenner wore a $US1,780 Rick Owens gown that was designed with mesh fabric around the waist to give it that semi-sheer look. She dressed it down by pairing it with combat boots.

@kyliejennerJenner during a July 2020 vacation at Utah’s Amangiri Resort.

Jenner and Karanikolaou had another twinning moment in these $US275 fishnet minidresses from TLZ L’Femme.

@kyliejenner/InstagramJenner shared a photo of her and Anastasia ‘Stassie’ Karanikolaou wearing coordinating looks on Instagram in August 2020.

In August, Jenner showed off the $US118.64 halter-style Farai London dress she wore while on vacation in Turks and Caicos.

@kyliejenner/InstagramJenner shared the dress she wore while on vacation in Turks and Caicos on Instagram in August 2020.

In September, Jenner shared a never-before-seen photo of herself wearing a see-through Maisie Wilen turtleneck and the matching leggings.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CE2ZJH6nlSt/?utm_source=ig_embedJenner posted this outfit photo on Instagram in September 2020.

