Watch Kris and Kylie Jenner hilariously imitate an old argument between Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian from 'KUWTK'

- Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner voiced over one of Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian‘s fights from “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” in a TikTok video on Monday.
- Kris takes on Disick’s role, holding a drink and asking, “So, are we cool? Like, are we in agreement?”
- “ABCDEFG, I have to go,” Kylie responds, imitating Kardashian as she slides on oversized black sunglasses.
- When Kris mouths Disick’s request for an explanation as to what “ABCDEFG” means, Kylie delivers Kardashian’s response and says, “It’s just a phrase I like to use. It means the conversation is over,” before taking a swig of a bottled beverage.
@kyliejennermonday nights.
