People are calling out Kylie Jenner for trying to 'look more like original Khloe' after appearing unrecognizable in new photos

Twitter users are calling out Kylie Jenner for trying to look like her sister Khloe Kardashian in a new series of photos.

In images accompanying the launch of her new Kylie Cosmetics leopard collection, Jenner debuted a new look – that people thought looked eerily similar to Kardashian.

“the fact that i couldn’t tell if this was kylie trying to be khloe or khloe trying to kylie….. and honestly i still don’t think i know,” one user wrote.

“is this khloe or kylie help,” another person said, with others making similar comments.

In the past, Kardashian has also been called out on social media for debuting radical new looks that many felt were a departure from her natural appearance.

To celebrate the launch of her leopard-themed makeup collection on Kylie Cosmetics, Jenner posed in leopard-print clothing â€” but fans noticed that in one of the photos, she didn’t look like herself.

Who is this? Wrong answers only. pic.twitter.com/KYGJIUX780 — Afroze (@afrozefz) October 28, 2020

now this is just crazy. pic.twitter.com/V51SkTwcbC — LB (@lnbshr) October 28, 2020

Numerous users then pointed out that Jenner looked a lot like Kardashian â€” and not necessarily in a good way.

the fact that i couldn't tell if this was kylie trying to be khloe or khloe trying to kylie….. and honestly i still don't think i know after reading the replies. someone stop this fucking family https://t.co/K4A7GeSUuZ — ash ???? (@thestorycfus) October 28, 2020

omg dont drag me but shes slowly starting to look like khloe and i’m kinda scared ???? pic.twitter.com/NwwSuFMile — ᴋɪsu ♡ (@bunni) October 26, 2020

is this khloe or kylie help pic.twitter.com/HiCCYSSww0 — k #CONFETTI (@mixersbutera) October 28, 2020

Many fans alluded to the previous backlash that Kardashian has faced due to her ever-changing appearance.

It’s the way I thought this was khloe trying on Kylie’s face. https://t.co/cZFUyitc9t — Blah (@_imjustkiki) October 29, 2020

Uhhhh so Khloe paid to look less like herself and Kylie paid to look more like original Khloe I can't keep up with these Kardashians aaaaaaa https://t.co/me0cMZqUnT — Golden (@fay_alif) October 28, 2020

I thought Kylie was Khloe cosplaying with a new face again. https://t.co/m6G5J64Vng — Reina Valentine (@iReinaValentine) October 27, 2020

This looks like if khloe just ate Kylie and their faces morphed — ????B.L.A.X.K•D.A.H.L.I.A???? (@blaxk_dahlia) October 28, 2020

Kardashian has been at the centre of numerous controversies this year in relation to her changing look in photos.

In September, fans called out Kardashian for her radical new appearance in promotional photos.

Some users said the photos had been edited to make Kardashian look like BeyoncÃ©, while others made references to Jaqen H’ghar, one of the Faceless Men of Braavos on “Game of Thrones.” Users joked that Kardashian, like H’ghar, has the ability to change her face at any time.

And in May, fans accused her of “looking like a different person every year” after she posted a picture in which her face shape looked radically different from previous photos.

Representatives for Jenner and Kardashian declined to comment.

