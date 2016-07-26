Kylie Jenner just launched her first 'Kyshadow' eye shadow kit

Everyone’s been going wild for Kylie Jenner’s popular Lip Kits — to the point that the makeup has been selling out like crazy.

But now, after days of teasing people about a big announcement, Jenner revealed that she’s also launching an eye shadow kit, appropriately called the Kyshadow Palette.

“I really want to tell people I’ve been using this every day,” Jenner said in a video on her website. “I have been dreaming of this moment for way too long. This eye shadow palette is literally my baby.”

The reality star explained that it was “so important” for her to release the bronze palette first, since she loves to wear bronze and brown colours, and is very specific about the shades she puts on her eyes.

thekyliejenner.com Jenner and her Kyshadow Palette.

Jenner also said that she’s been wearing the palette every day for the past “five or six months.”

“Every Snapchat video, every Instagram you’ve seen me in, it’s been this palette,” Jenner said.

The eyeshadow kit is “long lasting” and blends well, according to Jenner. The cosmetics maven’s makeup artist also makes an appearance in the video, providing people with instructions for how to properly apply Kyshadow.

“I made this the perfect palette for me and hopefully you guys, too,” Jenner said.

NOW WATCH: This hairstylist is killing it in the rainbow hair game



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.