Kim Kardashian's Youngest Sister Kylie Is Suddenly The Most Influential Family Member

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have become a front row fixture at New York and Paris Fashion Weeks, but Kendall Jenner is driving retail sales online.

Kim Kardashian may be sitting front row at fashion week, but it’s her younger half sisters who are proving to be the most influential in the fashion world.

While Kendall Jenner, 18, has been strutting down the runway next to Naomi Campbell this year, it’s actually 17-year-old Kylie Jenner who holds the most influence over young fans’ fashion choices.

According to data provided to Bloomberg Businessweek by fashion site Polyvore, “an analysis of its 20 million monthly unique users shows that Kylie has been gradually trending up compared with her sisters in the past two years.”

Polyvore, whose users are mainly age 18 to 24 females who spend money on clothes, put together a chart showing the daily search interest for each of the five Kardashian and Jenner sisters since 2012. Kylie has quickly risen the ranks of popularity in the past two years.

Kylie’s rise in popularity is due in part to the fact that she is different from her sisters — a little more punk, gothic, and relatable.

The 17-year-old had a major trendsetting moment at sister Kim’s wedding when she showed up for the fancy affair with blue hair.

The popular look lead to Kylie launching her own hair-extension line,

Kylie Hair Kouture, which she often promotes on Instagram to her nearly 13 million followers.

With her hair extension line, the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” E! reality show (for which she reportedly she makes$5,000 per episode), promotional tweets (she makes thousands per tweet), and endorsement contracts with brands like PacSun, the 17-year-old is already a millionaire.

With all of her current projects, Kylie doesn’t even have time for high school, opting to be home schooled instead.

Kylie admitted last year that she only spends about “three to four hours” studying per day, “Then I usually work. I’m pretty busy all day.”

