Kylie Jenner has been wearing this $4,500 bracelet for years because she can't get it off



For the past six years, Kylie Jenner has had a gold Cartier “love” bracelet shackled to her wrist.

While a tiny screwdriver usually does the trick, Jenner’s bracelet appears to be locked on rock solid — not even Cartier’s security can get it off her wrist.

Story by Aly Weisman and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

