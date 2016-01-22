US

Kylie Jenner has been wearing this $4,500 bracelet for years because she can't get it off

Stephen Parkhurst, Aly Weisman


For the past six years, Kylie Jenner has had a gold Cartier “love” bracelet shackled to her wrist.
While a tiny screwdriver usually does the trick, Jenner’s bracelet appears to be locked on rock solid — not even Cartier’s security can get it off her wrist.

Story by Aly Weisman and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

Follow INSIDER on Facebook
Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.