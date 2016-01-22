Kylie Jenner has been wearing this $4,500 bracelet for years because she can't get it off

For the past six years, Kylie Jenner has had a gold Cartier “love” bracelet shackled to her wrist.
While a tiny screwdriver usually does the trick, Jenner’s bracelet appears to be locked on rock solid — not even Cartier’s security can get it off her wrist.
Story by Aly Weisman and editing by Stephen Parkhurst
