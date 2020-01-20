Kylie Jenner shared a sneak peek of her new makeup collection inspired by her daughter, Stormi

- Kylie Jenner, the makeup mogul behind Kylie Cosmetics, is launching a collection of new eyeshadows, Lip Kits, lip glosses, and a blush inspired by her 1-year-old daughter, Stormi.
- Jenner gave her followers a sneak peek of the Stormi Collection in a series of Instagram Story posts on Saturday.
- The collection is set to launch February 1, Jenner said on Instagram.
Kylie Jenner is launching a makeup collection inspired by her 1-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.
The Stormi Collection by Kylie Cosmetics will be available for purchase starting February 1, Jenner said in an Instagram Story post on Saturday.
In November 2019, Jenner sold a 51% stake of her makeup brand to Coty for $US600 million. Coty Inc. also owns CoverGirl makeup. In 2018,Jenner started selling Kylie Cosmetics products in Ulta – in addition to continuing to sell the makeup on the Kylie Cosmetics website.
Based on photos and videos the reality TV star shared on her Instagram Story, Kylie Cosmetics’ Stormi-inspired collection features three new Lip Kits – Jenner’s signature makeup product that arguably led to the popularity of her cosmetics line – as well as an eyeshadow palette, a blush, and a miniature lip gloss set.
The collection seems to feature pastel-coloured packaging and butterfly motifs, plus Stormi’s name in glittery letters.
Jenner said in a video on her Instagram Story that she added “To” and “From” labels on the back of each box so the products can gifted in times for Valentine’s Day.
The Stormi-inspired Lip Kits include a long-lasting lip colour and lip liner, and they will be available in three shades: “Give Me Butterflies,” “Stormi,” and “Head in the Clouds.” Jenner showed viewers a sample of each colour by testing them on her wrist.
The collection’s eyeshadow palette contains nine colours, including four shimmery shades and five that appear to be more matte, or not packed with glitter or a luminous effect.
The gold, glittery shade in the middle of the palette is aptly named “Stormi Weather,” a clever play on the name of her daughter and muse for the collection.
Jenner then shared a closer look at the lip gloss set, which contains six miniature tubes of lip colour that will be sold as part of the Stormi-themed collection.
“This gives you the best natural tint on your lips,” Jenner said of the set’s cherry-coloured lip gloss, which is pictured toward the bottom of the frame.
The collection will also include a blush in a dusty-rose colour, named “Flutter In Love,” Jenner wrote on her Instagram Story.
Jenner said that the Stormi-themed makeup line will go on sale February 1. She did not share the prices of the Stormi Collection products in her Instagram Story.
Representatives for Kylie Cosmetics did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.
