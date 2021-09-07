Kylie Jenner confirms she is pregnant with second child in Instagram video

Travis Scott, Stormi Webster and Kylie Jenner attend the Premiere Of Netflix’s ‘Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly’ at Barker Hangar on August 27, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Kylie Jenner confirmed she is pregnant with her second child in an Instagram video posted Tuesday evening.

Jenner and her partner Travis Scott are already parents to 3-year-old Stormi Webster.

Jenner sparked pregnancy rumors earlier this summer.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Kylie Jenner confirmed she is pregnant with her second child in a heartwarming Instagram video posted Tuesday.

The reality television star and businesswoman tagged her longtime partner, rapper Travis Scott, in the announcement video. The couple already has a 3-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

A post shared by Kylie ???? (@kyliejenner)

Jenner sparked pregnancy rumors earlier this summer when she was spotted wearing baggy clothes and shared a photo on Instagram of a sushi order with avocado and no fish.

Several outlets reported news of her pregnancy in late August, but Jenner’s Tuesday Instagram video marks the first public confirmation of her pregnancy from the media mogul herself.

The minute-and-a-half video includes footage of Jenner and Scott at an ultrasound appointment, the entire Kardashian family celebrating Jenner’s 24th birthday, and Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner reacting to news of the pregnancy.

“Are you pregnant?” Kris Jenner asks as she looks at sonogram photos in the video. “This is one of the happiest days of my life.”

“More babies!!!! More cousins!!!!,” Kim Kardashian West shared on Instagram in response to her younger sister’s video.

Kylie previously kept her first pregnancy news private until after Stormi’s birth in 2018.

This past summer, Kylie told Andy Cohan why she made that decision on the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” reunion chat with Andy Cohen in June.

“I was also really young when I got pregnant, and it was just a lot for me personally,” she told Cohen. “I didn’t know how I would bring that to the public too and have everyone’s opinion. I think it was just something that I needed to go through by myself.”