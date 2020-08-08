Fans are livid that Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's 'WAP' video stopped mid-way for an 'unnecessary' Kylie Jenner cameo

YouTube Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion included Kylie Jenner in their music video.

Kylie Jenner made a cameo in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s music video for their song “WAP,” which was released on Friday.

In the middle of the video, the makeup mogul walks down the hallway of a lavish mansion wearing an animal-print dress.

Jenner has previously been accused of appropriating Black culture, so her appearance drew criticism.

Fans called the reality star’s cameo “unnecessary” and pointed out that many Black artists could’ve been included instead of her.

Fans are not happy with Kylie Jenner‘s lengthy cameo in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s music video for “WAP,” which was released on Friday.

The video is set in a whimsical mansion filled with wild animals and famous artists – like Normani, Rosalía, Mulatto, Sukihana, and Rubi Rose – roaming through its halls.

Around one minute and 45 seconds into the video, Jenner, clad in an animal-print outfit, stares down the camera while walking down an ornate hallway.

The makeup mogul, who is white, has previously been accused of appropriating Black culture and was criticised for clubbing during the George Floyd protests, so her appearance in the video caught fans off guard.

Some people called the cameo “unnecessary,” while others said that the spot should have gone to a Black artist since the video highlighted “Black female excellence.”

whoever suggested to give Kylie more time than Mulatto on WAP, trust, you will be dealt with pic.twitter.com/M1up6IvRf9 — jessica (@Its_Jessiccaa) August 7, 2020

me when kylie started walking out of nowhere #WAP pic.twitter.com/Y7eqgnJMwr — unfriendly black hottie (@veryscaryspice) August 7, 2020

I’m going to pretend Kylie wasn’t in it and you should too. Other than that, bravo queens #WAP — Anne Marie Lastrassi (@tinnkky) August 7, 2020

The fact that the wap video had so much black excellence just Kylie Jenner to be there doing this…. ???? pic.twitter.com/KGdbJ7hBpq — MA’AT (@FeministKilljo5) August 7, 2020

Normani did ALL this and Kylie walked down the hall and opened a door. If that’s not a perfect visual indication of Black women having to do the most and white women do the bare minimum to get somewhere, I don’t know what is. https://t.co/ZGvbfzQeLs — Danielle Young (@RhapsoDani) August 7, 2020

Kylie Jenner was just unnecessary on the Cardi B/ Megan Thee Stallion music video and that’s the nicest way I can put it pic.twitter.com/kcX9lRb1Ni — Dania (@daniarv25) August 7, 2020

Not Kylie Jenner the center of attention in a Cardi B music video starring all that black female excellence. Got my sis normani dancing in a box. pic.twitter.com/lkITeQ9O3k — $ (@2000sphase) August 7, 2020

Other people threw out names of women they’d prefer to see over Jenner in the “WAP” video.

a list of white women i would’ve preferred to see in the WAP video over kylie: pic.twitter.com/6hlUE7CYaV — the most wholesome bbw (@yawningemoji) August 7, 2020

they ruined all that black excellence with kylie. they could’ve got saweetie, beyoncé, rihanna, fuck it even jordyn. but kylie????? pic.twitter.com/kiSmgvJu7Q — ???? (@f3lain3) August 7, 2020

Now Imagine if Cardi & Meg had Rihanna or Beyoncé walking down that hallway that would’ve left a bitch gagging not Kylie. #WAP pic.twitter.com/sIOC7b36Oq — Luh Jayla ???? (@jaylaily) August 7, 2020

In addition to the reality star’s name, “Betty White” began trending on Twitter after people nominated the 98-year-old actress as a worthy replacement for Jenner in the video.

I got scared when I saw Betty White trending but it's only because folks wanted her in the #WAP video instead of Kylie. pic.twitter.com/aBW5hwaXHt — Henry’s burner account (@qsteph) August 7, 2020

People Other Than K*lie That Coulda Shown Up: • Jordyn Woods

• Lori Harvey

• City Girls

• Saweetie

• Flo Milli

• Rico Nasty

• Teyana Taylor

• A Cucumber

• Betty White #WAP — Shanelle Genai (@shanellegenai) August 7, 2020

Okay, now I NEED to see Betty White in that #WAP video. Time for a reshoot. pic.twitter.com/Tm07lypruj — Uncouth Marie (@UncouthMarie) August 7, 2020

ok but if betty white did show up in the WAP video? no other cameo in anything could live up to that. also what would she wear — CRIT (@critlin) August 7, 2020

ok but imagine a dramatic entrance in the WAP video and its Betty white living her best live. I WOULD LIVE. — DEEP DIVE IS PREMIERING HOLY SH*T (@jakeyoncetv) August 7, 2020

Betty White in the “WAP” music video with @iamcardib & @theestallion?

Cardi & Meg & Betty?!

Phew! We are not prepared for that level of fire ???? #WAP pic.twitter.com/fSR0KUn2WW — Mychal (@mychal3ts) August 7, 2020

Cardi B explained the rationale behind her and Megan Thee Stallion’s decisions to include celebrity cameos in the “WAP” video on Friday’s episode of Apple Music’s “New Music Daily.”

“I wanted a lot of different females, not just female rappers. Y’all going to see it on the music video as well, from models to influencers and everything. And I really wanted the video to be very sexy, very clean, very nice, very cut,” the “Bodak Yellow” rapper said.

She continued, “I’m like, ‘These are the girls that I personally like. That I like their music. That I really feel they are going to go mainstream, to me.'”

