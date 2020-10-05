Kylie Jenner's fans are calling her out for using the wrong flag emoji to represent Australia

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images Kylie Jenner’s fans trolled her for using the wrong flag emoji in a tweet about Kylie Skin.

Kylie Jenner was called out by Twitter users for using the wrong flag emoji to represent Australia.

On September 30, the beauty mogul posted an emoji of a flag for South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands in place of Australia’s flag while announcing new international Kylie Skin websites on Twitter.

The flags of both countries have the Union Jack flag in the top left corner, which could make for confusion when using emoji-sized icons.

However, the Australian flag has six white 7-point stars, while the flag of South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands has a detailed coat of arms.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Kylie Jenner has been called out on Twitter after using the wrong flag emoji to represent Australia.

On September 30, the beauty mogul tweeted that her team launched new Kylie Skin websites for the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Australia.

She added a flag emoji to accompany each Kylie Skin website link. Each European website was paired with the correct flag emoji, but instead of Australia’s flag, Jenner’s tweet included the flag emoji for South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands.

hi guys, my team is working hard on my @kylieskin sites for the UK, Germany, France and Australia and we have a new launch date of October 7! ???? can’t wait! ???????? https://t.co/gMl24e2PLI

???????? https://t.co/1qtrgN6K0Y

???????? https://t.co/A7UYNAzFOb

???????? https://t.co/gsGp3nx84P — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) September 30, 2020

The flag for Australia and South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands have similarities; they are both red, white, and blue, and both include a Union Jack flag in the top left corners.

However, the Australian flag has six white 7-point stars to represent the commonwealth states, while the flag for South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands has a coat of arms that includes a penguin, seal, and reindeer around a shield.

Kypros/Максим Лебедик/Getty Images The Australian flag, top, and the South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands flag.

Twitter users corrected Jenner on her incorrect flag usage and said that most phones make it easy to find the correct flag emoji.

Hi Kylie I think you mean —-> ???????? but nice try https://t.co/hrbezG9ceX — Jules (@justjuuliette) October 2, 2020

Hi Kylie, my team wants to let you know that, that is not the Australian flag. My team also wants to let you know that if you type the word “Australia” in your phone the Australian flag will automatically come up. ???????? ????????‍♂️ — Mark (@Markish_Gambino) October 1, 2020

Great to see @KylieJenner flying the flag for South Georgia & the South Sandwich Islands…! ???????????????? @GovSGSSI https://t.co/nnMrwrEZQd — Tom Chance (@Polar__Tom) October 2, 2020

Other users came to Jenner’s defence, writing that the emoji-sized icons can often be hard to discern.

Let's just not blame her, lol

???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? https://t.co/qJzhdtpf3n — ᴮᵒⁿᵘˢ (@bbiladhh) October 2, 2020

At the time of writing, Jenner has not publicly commented on her flag tweet that’s sparked conversation or shared a new tweet with the correct Australia flag.

Representatives for Kylie Jenner did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.