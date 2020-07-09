Kylie Jenner is staying at a luxury desert resort frequented by celebrities, and it looks like paradise

Rich Fury/Getty Images/Amangiri Kylie Jenner is on vacation at a luxury resort in Utah.

Kylie Jenner is staying at Amangiri, a luxury desert resort in the Grand Circle region of Utah.

The resort is a favourite destination for celebrities, with stars like Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin staying there.

Visitors can stay in one of 34 luxury suites, they have access to the stunning Amangiri spa, and they can even take hot-air balloon and helicopter tours of the area.

Amangiri, which is part of the Aman chain of resorts, sits in the Grand Circle region of the US in Canyon Point, Utah, according to a press release provided to Insider.

The 600-acre property is secluded, which might be why it’s a favourite getaway spot for celebrities like Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, as Travel + Leisure reported.

Jenner has been sharing photos from her trip on her Instagram, where she’s been making headlines for her outfits.

The resort is home to 34 suites, all of which feature private terraces and courtyard entrances.

Amangiri The large resort sits in the desert of Utah.

The resort has a modern and natural aesthetic, seeming to blend in with the desert around it.

All of the suites include king-sized beds and private entrances.

The resort features a variety of accommodation options, with the suites ranging in size from 1,000 to 6,200 square feet.

The suites offer views of the surrounding desert, allowing guests to get up close and personal with the natural world.

Amangiri The desert scenery is a big draw of the resort.

Guests can choose from suites that offer views of the Mesa, dunes and plateaus, mountain ridges, and the desert.

The suites feature pool access and terraces as well.

The Mesa Home, shown here, is a four-bedroom home on the property that offers guests even more privacy.

Amangiri Guests can rent a suite or the Mesa home.

The house sits separately from the rest of the resort, as a rock escarpment hides it, according to the same press release.

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom home has its own living room, kitchen, and dining room, acting as an oasis within an oasis.

The Mesa House also features a private pool.

Amangiri The Mesa has a private pool.

It’s unclear where in the resort Jenner is staying, though she has shared photos of her daughter Stormi roaming the property.

The resort features multiple dining options.

Amangiri The resort has a large dining room.

Meals and nonalcoholic beverages are included with the fee guests pay for a stay at the property.

The luxury dining room that overlooks one of the property’s pools can seat up to 79 guests, and the menu combines Native American fare with global cuisine, according to the press release. It’s open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

The resort also features a smaller, private dining room, a natural desert dining area called the Chinle Site, a desert lounge, and a fireside pavilion. In addition, guests can enjoy private eating experiences within more extensive dining options set up in the desert itself, in a cave, and on a desert trail.

A stay at Amangiri comes with a variety of complimentary services.

Amangiri Complimentary amenities come with a stay.

The resort will plan a custom itinerary for all guests, as well as provide complimentary group hikes, fitness sessions, Wi-Fi, self-guided hikes, and transportation to and from the Page Municipal Airport, which is just 25 minutes from the resort.

Guests can also relax in the Amangiri’s common living room, library, or boutique and gallery for a change of scenery within the resort.

Guests also have access to the Amangiri spa.

Amangiri Jenner posed for a photo near the spa.

The spa has five indoor treatment rooms, two outdoor treatment terraces, a water pavilion, and a flotation pavilion at which guests can relax. The spa also uses Natural Aman skin-care products, and the treatments pull from Navajo traditions, according to the press release.

Jenner appeared to pose for a photo outside of the spa in one of her posts.

Likewise, guests can stop by the fitness centre for a workout.

Amangiri The resort has a luxury fitness centre.

In addition to the fitness centre, guests have access to yoga and pilates studios during their stays.

All guests have access to the resort’s large outdoor swimming pool.

Amangiri The resort has a large pool.

Built into the surrounding rock to make the swimming experience feel more natural, the pool deck features king-sized daybeds.

A hot tub is built into the edge of the pool as well for added luxury.

Guests also have access to a variety of activities and excursions when they stay at Amangiri.

Amangiri Guests have access to outdoor activities.

There are hiking trails on the resort’s property, and guests can also go horseback riding, take guided walks through slot canyons, and even take hot-air balloon rides.

Likewise, visitors can take a motorboat tour of Lake Powell, learn about the Navajo Nation Reservation on a tour of the Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park, and even take helicopter tours of the area.

A stay at the Amangiri also entitles guests to privileged access to the area’s National Parks, according to its website.

Amangiri You can stay at the Amangiri.

You can contact Amangiri to find out about reservations here.

