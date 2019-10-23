Kylian Mbappe broke a Lionel Messi record when he came off the bench to score 3 goals in PSG's 5-0 romp over Club Brugge

Kylian Mbappe just became the youngest-ever player to score 15 Champions League goals.

Mbappe came off the bench to score a hat-trick in Paris Saint Germain’s 5-0 win over Club Brugge on Tuesday.

The Frenchman was introduced in the 52nd minute and scored three and assisted one after little more than half an hour, helping Thomas Tuchel’s side stroll to victory.

Lionel Messi had previously held the record, having reached 15 goals for FC Barcelona aged 21 years and 289 days.

Mbappe is just 20 years and 302 days old. He broke the Argentine’s record by almost a year.

Kylian Mbappe just broke a Lionel Messi record.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward became the youngest-ever player to score 15 Champions League goals when he came off the bench to score a hat-trick in Tuesday’s 5-0 win over Club Brugge.

Introduced in the 52nd minute, Mbappe found the net just nine minutes later to make it 2-0 to Thomas Tuchel’s side, heading home from close range from Simon Mignolet’s misplaced parry.

Watch his first goal here:

Mbappé back to scoring in the #UCL ???? pic.twitter.com/4LxoNvr0wm — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) October 22, 2019

The 20-year-old assisted Mauro Icardi for PSG’s third shortly after, before adding his second of the night in the 79th minute, rounding Mignolet to slot home after latching on to Angel Di Maria’s smart through ball.

Watch his second goal here:

Mbappé's 2nd gets better with every angle ???? pic.twitter.com/ZD3yo0klwY — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) October 22, 2019

Four minutes later, he completed his record-breaking hat-trick – beating Messi’s record, and also becoming the youngest-ever player to score three goals in a single Champions League game.

Watch his third goal here:



The French striker’s trio of goals saw him break Messi’s long-standing record of being the youngest player to ever score 15 Champions League goals by almost a year.

Messi, now 32, managed that total at the age of 21 years and 289 days for FC Barcelona, while Mbappe has done so at 20 years and 302 days.

Mbappe’s hat-trick also doubled his goal tally for the season, having spent the majority of it sidelined because of injury.

The former AS Monaco star injured his hamstring against Toulouse on August 25, before suffering a thigh injury just two games into his return on October 1, keeping him out for a further 17 days.

PSG is now five points clear of Real Madrid at the top of Group A in the Champions League, and next take on Club Brugge in the return fixture on November 6.

