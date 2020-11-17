Kyler Murray's stunning Hail Mary to DeAndre Hopkins was the first one he's thrown in his life

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Kyler Murray delivered a 43-yard Hail Mary pass to superstar wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins Sunday to give the Arizona Cardinals a last-second victory.

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin DeAndre Hopkins bests three Buffalo Bills defenders to haul in Kyler Murray’s Hail Mary pass.

“That’s my first one,” Murray said.

King attempted to clarify what the second-year dual-threat quarterback meant, asking if he’d ever “had one in high school, even.”

“No,” Murray insisted. “Never.”

Though he’s still young, Murray has quite a stacked resume from various levels of football. His Allen High School squad won three consecutive Texas state championships. And Murray â€” who was named Gatorade Football Player of the Year during his senior season â€” boasted a perfect 42-0 record as a starter for the Eagles.

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Kyler Murray threw for 4,361 yards and 42 touchdowns in his lone season starting for the Oklahoma Sooners.

Murray moved on to back up now-Washington Football Team quarterback Kyle Allen at Texas A&M before transferring to Oklahoma, where he backed up Sooners legend Baker Mayfield. When he finally earned a starting nod from Lincoln Riley, Murray took full advantage of the opportunity, throwing for 4,361 yards and 42 touchdowns on the season. He earned the Heisman Trophy that season after leading Oklahoma to the College Football Playoff.

But of all the incredible moments of his illustrious career, Murray insists that Sunday’s bomb to Hopkins takes the cake.

AP Photo/Adam Hunger Kyler Murray celebrates a touchdown for the Arizona Cardinals.

“Well, in high school, we had a lot of moments. Never like this one, though,” Murray told King. “Last-second, I mean, this is the highest level. Hail Mary, last play of the game.”

“I really have had a lot of moments in my life … but this one, none can compare,” he added.

The Cardinals are currently in a three-way tie for the top spot in the loaded NFC West. They will face off against Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks â€” one of the fellow frontrunners of the division â€” on Thursday for a chance to take firm control of the NFC West and inch closer to the franchise’s first playoff appearance since 2015.

