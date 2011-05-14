8 American Singers Who Are Way More Famous (And Make Way More Money) Overseas

This morning on “Today,” Natalie Morales interviewed 16-year-old singer Kyle Saunders.



Saunders’ first name is pronounced “Ky-lee” — and you’d know that if you lived in Japan, where the Arizona teen is a huge pop sensation.

Seriously — Saunders flies to Japan on long weekends and during the summer to perform for fans of her several wildly popular singles there.

And, though Saunders might be an extreme case, she’s far from alone in the bigger-overseas musician category.

Think kids love Miley Cyrus here? You should see the Australians. Cyrus's next tour won't include any U.S. dates -- she's said there's not enough interest. And her last single, a cover of 'Every Rose Has Its Thorn,' was only released down under. 30 Seconds To Mars has fans around the globe. America's reaction to the band fronted by Jared Leto was basically, 'Wait, what? The guy from 'My So-Called Life?'' The band built a much bigger fan base overseas, racking up accolades at the MTV Europe Music Awards and the MTV Australia Music Video Awards. Post-Blondie, Debbie Harry did better in Europe. Her five solo albums and their singles have all charted higher in the UK. At the movies, Michael Jackson did better outside the U.S. For all the outpouring of emotion surrounding his death, the Michael Jackson doc 'This Is It' made a full two-thirds of its gross overseas, with Germany, Japan and the UK showing up big time. Kelly Rowland of Destiny's Child is bigger than Beyonce in the UK. Rowland's solo career hasn't made much of a splash in the U.S. -- but her singles, most notably 'Dilemma,' consistently rank high on UK charts. Ironically, the British singer Adele -- who's currently #1 on the Billboard charts -- was knocked off the top spot on the UK charts by Scherzinger, an alum of the Pussycat Dolls, in March. (Scherzinger's album won't be released here until August, all the better to hype her job on Fox's fall-premiering 'X Factor.') Europe saved 50 Cent from retirement. The rapper challenged Kanye West to an album-sales battle -- and promised to quit the business if he lost. But when West beat him in the U.S., 50 Cent was saved by a technicality -- his album was #1 in Europe that week. After coming in third on 'Idol,' Trias, who's from Hawaii, built a huge following in the Philippines, even extending her pop career into MTV onscreen gigs. As long as they don't cross Jon Stewart, their stars will keep rising. Click here to see the 'Daily Show' host's best takedowns >>

