'Kyle XY' Star Matt Dallas Announces He's Gay And Engaged — Here's Today's Buzz

- “Kyle XY” star Matt Dallas has come out of the closet and revealed he’s set to wed musician Blue Hamilton. “Starting off the year with a new fiancé, @bluehamilton. A great way to kick off 2013!” tweeted the actor.
- Director Mark Romanek is no longer working on Disney’s upcoming live-action “Cinderella” film because his version of the fairy-tale was considered too dark.
- Joseph Gordon-Levitt will be starring in this year’s Sin City sequel out October 4.
- Mariah Carey claims Nicki Minaj posed an “unsafe work environment” on “American Idol.” “Anytime anybody’s reeling threats at anybody,” Carey revealed to “Nightline,” “it’s not appropriate.”
- Bette Midler is Broadway bound for a one-woman play titled “I’ll Eat You Last: A Chat With Sue Mengers” based on the real life of powerful Hollywood agent Sue Mengers, whose 2011 obituary called her “brilliant, schmoozy and often devastatingly funny.”
- Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling looked really good reuniting on the red carpet for last night’s Los Angeles remiere of “Gangster Squad.”
- Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer is in the final stages of a new $650 million bank financing that will retire its current debt as well as pay back money it borrowed from Sony and Warner Bros.
