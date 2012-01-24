The 49ers Player Who Fumbled A Punt Return Leading To A Giants Win Is Getting Death Threats On Twitter

Photo: YouTube

Kyle Williams’ fumble that set up the New York Giants game-winning field goal was a tough ending to the San Francisco 49ers’ miracle season.If you think a game is decided on one play, then Williams should probably be receiving most of the blame.



A few die hard 49ers fans certainly felt this way last night and took to Twitter to express their heavy displeasure with the wide receiver’s game-altering mistake (via CBS Sports).

A sampling of the hate and overreaction (sic):

@KyleWilliams_10. I hope you, youre wife, kids and family die, you deserve it

@KyleWilliams_10 two costly fumbles # reallydude? Enjoy the entire offseason knowing YOU cost us the Super Bowl I pray we resign Ginn # smh

Jim Harbaugh, please give @KyleWilliams_10 the game ball. And make sure it explodes when he gets in his car.

Williams’ 49ers teammates, though, are supporting him, knowing that he’s going through a very difficult time right now.

“We all lost this game,” tight end Delanie Walker said, via CBSSports.com’s Gregg Doyel. “We play as a team — it’s 45 of us out there. It’s not Kyle’s fault, so don’t go over there and act like it is. Cause it’s not.”

[…]

“Everybody in here has covered my back and kind of patted me on the back and said, ‘It’s not all on your shoulders,'” Williams said.

A quick Twitter search of “@KyleWiliams_10” will show that many are actually supporting Williams, significantly outnumbering the threatening tweets. For his part, Williams has remained silent on Twitter.

