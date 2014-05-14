Watch Obama Give This Army Sergeant The Medal Of Honour For His Valor During A Hellish, 16-Hour Battle

Former Army Sgt. Kyle J. White is due to receive the Medal of Honour, the military’s highest award for valor, today at the White House.

White is receiving the award for his acts of valor and heroism during a Taliban ambush that left five soldiers and one Marine dead in November 2007.

Throughout the gun battle, which lasted 16 hellish hours, White repeatedly ran through gunfire to tend to wounded soldiers, called in radio updates, and arranged for evacuations of the dead and wounded.

Although White was not directly hit by enemy fire, he suffered from two concussions while directing the evacuation from the area. After a brief treatment at Bagram Air Base, White returned to duty to complete his 15-month tour.

White will be the 14th Medal of Honour recipient for actions taken during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

We have included a LiveStream of the Medal of Honour ceremony below.

JOIN THE LIVE CHAT

VISIT WHITEHOUSE.GOV

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.