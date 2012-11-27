The Future Of Work Belongs To Entrepreneurs And Thought Leaders [SLIDE DECK]

Photo: @lucarutigliano via statigram

If the recession taught us anything, it’s that the rules of the work world have changed. As companies streamlined their operations and new industries emerged as dominant forces, there’s no turning back.The keys to surviving in this new era of work are flexibility, entrepreneurialism and big ideas, according to Kyle Westaway, a social entrepreneurship attorney, Harvard lecturer and thought leader. We met Westaway in Las Vegas last week, where he spoke about the future of work at Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh’s Catalyst Creativ Week. (Hsieh is currently spending $350 million of his own money to transform Vegas; Catalyst Week is intended to draw creative thinkers from around the country to share their ideas.)



Westaway gave us permission to run his PowerPoint presentation from the event. Also read more here about Hsieh’s Downtown Project.

