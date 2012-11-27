The Future Of Work Belongs To Entrepreneurs And Thought Leaders [SLIDE DECK]

If the recession taught us anything, it’s that the rules of the work world have changed. As companies streamlined their operations and new industries emerged as dominant forces, there’s no turning back.The keys to surviving in this new era of work are flexibility, entrepreneurialism and big ideas, according to Kyle Westaway, a social entrepreneurship attorney, Harvard lecturer and thought leader. We met Westaway in Las Vegas last week, where he spoke about the future of work at Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh’s Catalyst Creativ Week. (Hsieh is currently spending $350 million of his own money to transform Vegas; Catalyst Week is intended to draw creative thinkers from around the country to share their ideas.)

Westaway gave us permission to run his PowerPoint presentation from the event. Also read more here about Hsieh’s Downtown Project.

Get ready to take your career to the next level.

The recession has completely changed the world of work.

In fact, our reasons for working have changed.

The most successful people relish meaning, mastery and autonomy in their work.

The most innovative minds have a bent toward entrepreneurialism.

The economic shift has in many ways demanded this of us.

Especially now that more jobs have moved offshore and robotics have improved.

Journalism is even being outsourced and automated.

So we must adapt.

We can view these changes as a crisis or opportunity.

It's your choice.

The future belongs to those with big ideas.

Enter: your career in beta.

View your career as an experiment.

It should be fluid and always evolving.

There are a few ways to get there.

First, pay attention to the world around you.

And know that finding your unique value may take time.

Above all, stay true to yourself.

It's important to build upon everything, both your failures and successes.

There are no shortcuts.

Spend 70 per cent of your time on your core competency, 20 per cent on related projects, and 10 per cent on learning new ideas and innovating.

Failure is part of the journey.

That's what iteration is all about.

To learn quickly from failure, get honest feedback.

And determine whether or not you should keep going, or change your plan.

Either way, it's about the journey, not the destination.

