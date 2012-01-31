A Golfer Lost $432,000 By Making A Brutal Triple Bogey On The 18th Hole When He Had A Huge Lead

Photo: Golf Channel screenshot via Darren Rovell

Kyle Stanley was up three strokes with his ball in the middle of the 18th fairway at the Farmers Insurance Open yesterday when he completely collapsed.First he over-spun his approach shot off the green, down a slope, and into the water.



He still had a chance to make double bogey and win the tournament with a three-foot putt, but missed it.

He lost the playoff to Brendt Snedeker two holes later.

The Farmers people already had Stanley’s $1,080,000 first-place check written up. With the loss, his winnings went down to $648,000.

Stanley was up seven strokes on Snedeker at one point yesterday. Brutal way to lose.

Here are the highlights (fast forward to the 1:03 mark for the collapse):

