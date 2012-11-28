Pistons Forward Kyle Singler Released Another Video Proving He's A Trick Shot Master

Detroit Pistons forward Kyle Singler had one of the purest jump shots in college basketball during his four years at Duke beginning in 2007. Now, after a year in Spain, the Pistons forward is averaging 9.8 points per game on 52.9 per cent shooting through 15 games.



He’s proven that shooting prowess with a series of videos beginning in his senior year that show him shooting in obscure places, off various objects and in other unique ways. The latest was recorded by the Pistons over the last week.

Watch Singler hit some ridiculous shots below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Not impressed? Here’s one of the two videos of Singler shooting trick shots while with the Blue Devils.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.