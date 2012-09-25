A Redskins Coach Chased A Ref Through The Tunnel After The Game Cursing At Him

Washington Redskins offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan got into an argument with a referee on the Redskins’ final drive yesterday which lead to an unsportsmanlike conduct flag.



And Shanahan didn’t leave the fight on the field. According to ESPN 980 Radio, Shanahan followed the refs off the field and was cursing at them:

Per a source that saw/heard it, Kyle Shanahan chased a official down underneath & said “You have No f***ing balls, you r a f***ing p***y.” — ESPN 980 (@ESPNRadio980) September 23, 2012

Here’s a photo:

Between Bill Belichick grabbing a ref and Shanahan yelling expletives at them, this entire situation has gotten out of hand. Let’s hope the NFL and the NFL refs work out a deal very, very soon.

