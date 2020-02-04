Kyle Shanahan has now suffered through 2 of the most devastating Super Bowl collapses in NFL history

Tom Pennington/Getty Images Kyle Shanahan will be haunted by his past two Super Bowl appearances until he can finally lift the Lombardi Trophy.

The San Francisco 49ers blew a 10-point fourth-quarter lead to the Kansas City Chiefs to lose Super Bowl LIV in dramatic fashion.

For 49ers head coach Mike Shanahan, it was the second Super Bowl collapse suffered in the past four years, having been the Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator when the team blew a 28-3 Super Bowl lead to the Patriots.

Looking at win probability charts, it’s clear that Shanahan has suffered through two of the most heartbreaking results in Super Bowl history.

The San Francisco 49ers fell apart in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LIV, watching a 20-10 lead evaporate at the hands of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

After the 49ers defence held the Chiefs to just 10 points through the first 50 minutes of the game, Mahomes sparked an astounding comeback in the final stretch, leading his team on three successive touchdown drives to win 31-20 and lift the Lombardi Trophy.

For head coach Kyle Shanahan, the collapse was a nightmare he’d suffered through before.

Back in 2016, Shanahan was offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons, leading the offence to a 28-3 lead in Super Bowl LI over the New England Patriots. But the Falcons’ early dominance only made their collapse that much more devastating, as Tom Brady and the Patriots offence would suddenly come to life, forcing overtime and driving the field with the first possession of the extra period to win the championship.

Shanahan has now been on the losing end of two of the most painful Super Bowl results in NFL history, a fact that is only made starker when examining the win probability charts from both games.

Poor Kyle Shanahan pic.twitter.com/jdVdtWqz18 — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) February 3, 2020

“Everyone’s disappointed and they should be,” the Shanahan said after the game. “I wouldn’t expect anything different. Guys put their heart into the season and came up one game short. I’m extremely proud of us, but this is going to take a little bit of time to get over.”

By the numbers, Shanahan should already be a champion twice over, but because the games get played – and because both Super Bowls ended in dramatic swings in action – Shanahan is instead left to wonder what happened.

