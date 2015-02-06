Top Cleveland Browns assistant coach made a 32-point presentation about why he should be let out of his contract -- and it worked

The Cleveland Browns are a mess.

Their quarterback is in rehab, and the assistant coach who convinced the team to draft him has been fired.

Their best offensive player has been suspended for the 2015 season.

Their owner was just called, “Jerry Jones, only without the football knowledge.”

The oddest move of their offseason was the departure of offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan.

While Shanahan didn’t exactly set the league on fire in his only year in Cleveland, he still built the 21st-ranked passing game in the league with Brian Hoyer at quarterback and an anonymous group of skill-position players. The team went 7-9 — which doesn’t sound great, but is actually their best record since 2007.

According to a CBS’s Jason La Canfora, Shanahan crafted an entire 32-point presentation about why he wanted to leave the team after the season, and used it to convince coach Mike Pettine to let him out of his contract without a fight:

“At season’s end Shanahan, the lone bright spot on offence, perhaps, presented Pettine with a 32-point presentation on why he wanted to get out of his contract, sources said. And after much deliberation among lawyers and negotiation, in a bizarre precedent, a statement was crafted and Shanahan was a free man. … Allowing Shanahan to walk sent shockwaves through the building, with such a talented coach allowed to go at a time when the Browns desperately needed to develop a quarterback and with a quarter of the teams in the NFL needing a new offensive coordinator.”

Shanahan had two years left on his deal. The team could have fought to keep him or at least asked for compensation from whichever team he signed with, Pettine told the Cleveland Plain Dealer, but they ultimately chose not to.

“It’s just very hard to win in the NFL (even) when everybody’s into it and they truly want to be there,” he said. “And again if you have somebody that just doesn’t want to be there, I know it’s easy to say, ‘Hey he’s under contract, hold him to it,’ (but now) there’s a dark cloud over your coaching offices and I’ve been a part of that.”

Shanahan ended up landing the offensive coordinator job with the Atlanta Falcons. It’s an objectively better situation. He went from having Johnny Manziel as his quarterback to Matt Ryan as his quarterback.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.