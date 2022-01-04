Kyle Rittenhouse considering writing a book about his ‘unorthodox journey into adulthood’: report

Kyle Rittenhouse testifies during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 10, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Mark Hertzberg/Pool via Getty Images

Kyle Rittenhouse is thinking about writing a book about his “unorthodox journey into adulthood.”

“I’d expect it to convey positive messages. Kyle isn’t a doom-and-gloom kinda guy,” said his spokesperson.

Rittenhouse was on trial last year for fatally shooting two men and injuring a third at a BLM protest in Wisconsin.

The 19-year-old stood trial last year for fatally shooting Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and injuring Gaige Grosskreutz at a 2020 Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He was acquitted of five felony charges in November, including first-degree intentional homicide.

His spokesperson David Hancock told Newsweek there were now preliminary “internal discussions” about having the teen pen a book about his life experiences thus far.

Hancock told the outlet the book “will most likely be a story of a young man’s very unorthodox journey into adulthood, what it took to make it, and the lessons he learned along the way.”

“I’d expect it to convey positive messages. Kyle isn’t a doom-and-gloom kinda guy. He’s a goofy, charming, pragmatist with a very unique but optimistic worldview shaped by an experience very few people can truly relate to but many can understand,” Hancock added.

He said Rittenhouse did not yet have specific publishers in mind for the text.

Marketing experts told the Associated Press in November that Rittenhouse could stand to reap sizeable profits by selling his story.

“He could easily secure a seven-figure book contract,” Andrew M. Stroth, a former talent agent and attorney in Chicago told the AP. Stroth added that Rittenhouse “could monetize his brand and potentially make in the millions.”