Kyle Rittenhouse’s mom says Biden ‘defamed’ her son by suggesting he was a white supremacist

Wendy Rittenhouse, Kyle Rittenhouse’s mother, seen at the Kenosha County Courthouse. Sean Krajacic-Pool/Getty Images

Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, is on trial for fatally shooting two men during protests in Kenosha last year.

Last year Biden tweeted images of the teen and called out Trump for ignoring “white supremacy.”

Wendy Rittenhouse told Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Thursday that that Biden “defamed” her son.

Kyle Rittenhouse’s mom said President Joe Biden “defamed” her son by suggesting he was a white supremacist in a tweet last year.

Rittenhouse is currently standing trial for fatally shooting two men during August 25, 2020, protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, that erupted in the aftermath of the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Appearing on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show on Thursday night, Wendy Rittenhouse said Kyle “has a lot of healing to do” and still has “nightmares” about that night.

Wendy Rittenhouse also told Hannity that Biden, then a presidential candidate, wrongly suggested that her son was a white supremacist in the aftermath of the protests.

On September 30, Biden tweeted a video showing the violence in Kenosha which included an image of Kyle Rittenhouse carrying the AR-15 rifle he used to shoot Rosenbaum and 26-year-old Anthony Huber.

In the caption, Biden suggested white supremacists were partly responsible for the violence, and attacked then-President Donald Trump for ignoring the issue during the September 29 presidential debate in Ohio.

“There’s no other way to put it: the President of the United States refused to disavow white supremacists on the debate stage last night,” Biden tweeted.

Speaking to Hannity on Thursday, Wendy Rittenhouse, who dropped her son off at the scene of the violence in Kenosha last year, said that she was furious with Biden.

“When I saw that I was shocked, I was angry. President Biden don’t know my son whatsoever, and he’s not a white supremacist,” she said.

“He’s not a racist. And [Biden] did that for the votes. And I was so angry for a while at him and what he did to my son, he defamed him.”

During court proceedings in Kenosha on Wednesday, Rittenhouse said he acted in self defense and felt “cornered” by one of the victims, Joseph Rosenbaum. He also broke down in tears during his testimony.

The defense rested their case on Thursday. Closing arguments in Rittenhouse’s begin on November 15.