Kyle Rittenhouse launches initiative that will fundraise money to sue media companies

Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges against him on November 19, 2021. Mark Hertzberg/AP

Three months after his acquittal, Kyle Rittenhouse says he wants to “hold the media accountable.”

Rittenhouse said Monday he is launching a project to raise money to take media outlets to court.

He said that he is considering suing “celebrities, politicians, and athletes” including Whoopi Goldberg.

Kyle Rittenhouse on Monday announced the launch of a new initiative that he says will fundraise money to sue media organizations.

Speaking on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Rittenhouse said he decided to launch The Media Accountability Project as a “tool to help fundraise and hold the media accountable for the lies they said and deal with them in court.”

The project will support anyone who wants to take the media to court, Rittenhouse said.

“I don’t want to see anybody else have to deal with what I went through,” the 18-year-old said.

When asked if he himself will be suing any news organization, Rittenhouse told Carlson his team is looking at “politicians, celebrities, athletes.”

Rittenhouse said that TV personality Whoopi Goldberg and “The Young Turks” founder Cenk Uygurf are “on his list” of people to sue, accusing both of calling him a “murderer” despite his acquittal.

“We’re going to handle them in a courtroom,” Rittenhouse added.

In November last year, Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges he faced after fatally shooting two people during protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

He faced charges of first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, and two counts of reckless endangerment.

Shortly after the verdict, Rittenhouse was contacted by Nicholas Sandmann, a Kentucky student.

Sandmann was at the center of a 2019 viral video that showed him staring down a Native American activist at the Indigenous Peoples March in Washington, DC, while he wore a “Make America Great Again” hat.

Sandmann sued several media over their coverage of the incident, accusing them of launching smear campaigns against him and labelling him as racist.

CNN, The Washington Post, and NBC News have all reached settlements with Sandmann so far.

In a column for the Daily Mail in November 2021, Sandmann encouraged Rittenhouse to follow his lead and “give it a shot” in taking legal action against media outlets.

Goldberg and “The Young Turks” show did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.