Kyle Richards’ daughter hid her engagement from Paris Hilton so it wouldn’t overshadow her 3-day wedding extravaganza

Paris Hilton’s cousin Farrah Aldjufrie was one of the bridesmaids at her three-day wedding. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GO Campaign

Kyle Richards said her daughter kept her engagement hidden from Paris Hilton during her wedding.

Richards, Hilton’s aunt, said her daughter Farrah kept her ring “turned around” during the event.

“We just decided to let Paris’ time be her time,” Richards said on the “This is Paris” podcast.

Kyle Richards said her daughter Farrah Aldjufrie kept her engagement a secret throughout Paris Hilton’s three-day wedding in order to keep the spotlight on the bride.

In the first section of her guest-appearance on Tuesday’s episode of the “This is Paris” podcast hosted by Hunter March, Richards said her daughter got engaged to her fiancé Alex Manos before Hilton’s wedding in November, but decided to keep the news a secret from the newlywed bride until the last night of the three-day extravaganza.

“She actually got engaged right before Paris’ wedding but didn’t want to say because it was Paris’ big wedding, so she kept her ring turned around at the wedding because she was a bridesmaid and I had to keep it to myself — it was a lot!” Richards, who is the younger sister of Hilton’s mother Kathy, told March.

Hilton asked her cousin Aldjufrie along with her sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild to be members of her wedding party. The bridesmaids wore pink dresses with lace detailing from New York-based design label Alice & Olivia.

When Aldjufrie, 33, finally told Hilton about the engagement she did so privately, Richards said in the podcast episode. “She was of course so excited for her but yeah, we just decided to let Paris’ time be her time and then finally we got to say.”

Paris Hilton and her aunt Kyle Richards. Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AltaMed

Richards, who has starred in all 11 seasons Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” shares Aldjufrie with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie. She has three other daughters, Portia, Alexia, and Sophia with her current husband Mauricio Umansky.

After the secret was out, Richards was able to share photos of the newly-engaged couple to her Instagram account on November 29. She captioned the post: “My baby @farrahbritt is getting married! We love Alex so much and couldn’t be happier!! Congratulations Farrah & Alex.”

Speaking to March, Richards said she’s expecting her daughter to go for a more intimate style of wedding and won’t follow Hilton’s footsteps in planning a multi-day wedding.

“I know her, she’s my daughter,” she said. “She’s not going to want it to be 1,000 people or anything ridiculous.”

“We definitely will not be multiple days like that, that’s for sure,” Richards added.

Later in the episode, Hilton called in from her honeymoon vacation in Anguilla and shared some of her own wedding advice for her cousin. “I was so stressed out too because you’re having to speak to so many people,” she said. “Definitely try to take it all in and just have everyone around you that you love.”

“Farrah has such a good head on her shoulders always,” Hilton added. “I ask her for advice. She’s my baby cousin but she’s such an incredible woman and businesswoman in everything she does.”

Representatives for Farrah Aldjufrie and Paris Hilton did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.