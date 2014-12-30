Bills Quarterback Tells Locker Room He's Going To A Meeting, Retires And Never Comes Back

Kyle Orton had a tremendously average NFL career.

He spent most of his 10 season as a backup quarterback in Chicago, Denver, Kansas City, Dallas, and Buffalo. When he did get on the field he was completely competent. He started 82 games and went 42-40.

He made $US30 million in his career, and somewhere along the way became one the league’s great cult heroes.

On Monday he announced that he’s retiring at age 32.

It was a surprise to everyone, including his Bills teammates.

According to News 8 reporter Prescott Rossi, Orton didn’t tell the team before he announced his retirement.

He simply came into the locker room on Monday morning, told everyone that he was headed to a meeting, and then never came back.

From Rossi:

Talked to Fred Jackson, Boobie Dixon and Robert Woods. All said they learned of Orton’s retirement from media.

— Prescott Rossi (@PrescottRossi) December 29, 2014

Kyle Orton stopped to grab his wallet around 9:00. Said he was going to a meeting, would talk later. Never came back. pic.twitter.com/8ImJP9ZvOg

— Prescott Rossi (@PrescottRossi) December 29, 2014

Robert Woods said that Orton had recently joked with him that it was his last go-around. Woods said he wasn’t shocked but didn’t expect it.

— Prescott Rossi (@PrescottRossi) December 29, 2014

That is a great way to go out.

Orton told the Bills team website, “I just have been going at it for 10 years and it’s just a family decision and I’ve decided to get home and be a dad and call it a day.”

