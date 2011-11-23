The Broncos Have Cut Kyle Orton

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Denver Broncos have cut backup quarterback Kyle Orton, the Denver Post reports.At first glance this looks like collateral damage from Tebowmania.



But this actually might be a benevolent move by Denver.

The Post is reporting that Orton and his agent are in talks with the Chicago Bears — who now need a quarterback after Jay Cutler broke his thumb on Sunday.

