The Broncos Have Cut Kyle Orton

The Denver Broncos have cut backup quarterback Kyle Orton, the Denver Post reports.At first glance this looks like collateral damage from Tebowmania.
But this actually might be a benevolent move by Denver.
The Post is reporting that Orton and his agent are in talks with the Chicago Bears — who now need a quarterback after Jay Cutler broke his thumb on Sunday.
