The Kansas City Chiefs have claimed Kyle Orton off waivers, Adam Schefter reports.



A lot of people thought the Chicago Bears or Houston Texans would try to grab Orton.

But he didn’t fall to those teams in the end, and now the Chiefs have a serviceable QB with Matt Cassel out for the season.

