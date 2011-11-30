KYLE ORTON: The Strange Career Of The Most Perfectly Average Quarterback In The NFL

Photo: Scott Boehm/Getty Images

If you could create the average NFL quarterback in a lab, it’d be Kyle OrtonHis QB rating has been between 74 and 88 in every season except his rookie year. And he’ll always win between six and 10 games on a decent team.



But in the NFL, average isn’t good enough.

Orton has been replaced by quarterbacks with stronger arms and more impressive resumes time and time again throughout his career.

Yet with so many terrible quarterbacks starting in the NFL, Orton’s consistent mediocrity has become his greatest attribute.

Chicago and Houston were both trying to pick him up before Kansas City added him to their roster last week.

It’s a strange duality that’s defined his career: while his own team is always trying to replace him, other teams are always trying to pick him up.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.