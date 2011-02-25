Tim Tebow Has Already Lost His Starting Job With Denver

Photo: zimbio.com

That didn’t take long.Even though Tim Tebow impressed during his three-game stint as the starting quarterback of the Denver Broncos, it appears that he’s been relegated to the backup job going forward.



New Broncos Coach John Fox named Kyle Orton his starter today: “As far as I’m concerned, he’s under contract and he’s the starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos.”

The Broncos surprised the football world by picking Tebow 25th overall during the 2010 NFL Draft when most expected him to drop into the second or third round.

But former coach Josh McDaniels, who was a huge fan of Tebow, was let go after the season, and there have been many rumours that the new regime isn’t quite so high on Tebow.

Fox did say that he might reconsider his starting quarterback situation later, and that he’s “interested to see how (Tim Tebow) looks.”

This is obviously not an ideal situation for Tebow or the Broncos. The team made a huge investment in Tebow less than 12 months ago, and already its new leadership has given signs of a lack of confidence in the rookie. Tebow has fought through adversity before, but even he has to be a little disappointed that he’s relinquished the starting job on paper.

