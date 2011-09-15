Broncos Fans Are Paying $10,000 For A 'We Don't Want Orton' Billboard

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Eight die-hard Broncos fans put together $10,000 so they could spend it on a trip to the Super Bowl.But they are so fed up with the Broncos Kyle Orton, they are using the money to pay for a billboard showing their disgust. They’ve given Orton a chance for two years, and they don’t see him taking the team to anywhere but mediocrity.



But it’s not that they necessarily are begging for Tebow.

“We’re not Tebow fanatics, we think Tebow gives us the best chance to win, but if Brady Quinn or even (practice squad QB) Adam Weber can give us a chance, that’s what we want,” Jesse Oaks, one of the die hards told USA Today.

Oaks said he will poll other fans in a Broncos forum to see what the billboard should say.

