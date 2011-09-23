This Marine Describes Living At JDAM Palace Iraq During The Bloodiest Year Of The War

Kyle Mynat

Photo: Robert Johnson

FIVE YEARS AGO, Kyle Mynatt was an active-duty Marine who lived in a palace — JDAM Palace Blue Diamond sector — Blue Diamond, to distinguish it from the other JDAM Palaces in Iraq.Each of them named after the highly accurate Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) bombs that rarely ever miss.

During the first years of the U.S. occupation any structure in Iraq that suffered a direct hit from a bomb as big as a JDAM, (between 500 to 2,000 pounds) and survived, garnered more than a little respect from survival-minded soldiers.



Used for housing and field HQs, the buildings were named for their most distinguishing feature, the huge blast crater brought by the JDAM bombs. Mynatt lived there, in Blue Diamond JDAM or at least out back, in the enlisted soldiers’ quarters, shacked up with a view to die for.

The palace had belonged to Saddam Hussein’s brother-in-law and sat behind a biblical arch that served as an entrance to the compound. Beyond that — past the razor wire, surveillance, and reinforced checkpoints — flowed the timeless Euphrates.

It was a scene even someone as young as Mynatt, couldn’t help but appreciate. He joined the Marines at 17, after his parents signed the consent and was only 21 when he was living at JDAM Palace. He scored well on the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery, and was able to choose the job of his choice.

He selected an intelligence position

JDAM Palace Blue Diamond Sector

Photo: Robert Johnson

that required not only a Top-Secret Clearance, but a Top-Secret /Sensitive Compartmental Information Clearance — a clearance that required a Single Scope Background Investigation that cost about $100,000 and dug deeply into Mynatt’s life.While living at JDAM Palace, Mynatt’s schedule was dictated by when enemy personnel were most active. He’d wake up at about 2 p.m., giving him an hour to report for his 12-hour shift in full battle gear (ammo, body armour, gas mask, rifle) and get over to another smaller palace on the Euphrates.

“Our space was pretty much like the movies show,” Mynatt says, “an NSA-type facility except smaller and dingier. We had all the same equipment, tons of computers, plasmas on the wall, satellite and microwave comms right outside our door on top of trucks. Sand everywhere. We burned up tons of hardware because of the sand and heat.”

Mynatt worked in a room separated from other intelligence teams. Compartmental information means just that: soldiers are compartmentalized, one team having no clue what the other team is working on so no picture can be formed of the whole, even

Arch and gate into Intel sector

Photo: Robert Johnson

by those hard at work on its construction.

Remember the 2001 emergency landing of an American spy plane in China and the abduction of its crew? Then you’re familiar with Mynatt’s position. His office spoke to the crew as they were knocked from the air by a reckless Chinese pilot. The fighter pilot crashed and died, and as the Americans descended onto Chinese soil, Mynatt’s predecessor was telling them what their order of panic needed to be.

Mynatt’s work in Iraq was sensitive, and he can’t risk detailing his exploits. But it’s the “collection missions” Mynatt embarked on that may sum up what it was to be a Marine in Iraq in 2005.A collection mission would find Mynatt bunched into a Humvee with three other Marines, part of a small convoy of vehicles.

“We’d roll around town looking as inconspicuous as possible,” Mynatt remembers. “Our job wasn’t to make contact with the enemy; it was to collect intelligence while trying to look like we were just regular infantry guys driving around.”

Looking like regular infantry guys while eavesdropping on insurgents meant wedging microwave receivers as inconspicuously as possible over an “up-armoured” Humvee with doors that weigh over 100 pounds, welding mine-deflecting plates to the belly and a planting a manned 50 mm cannon on the roof.

Once, during a collection mission the order was given to neutralize a suspicious vehicle. The cannon tore the suspects and their car to shreds. The team came back and rehashed the kill for hours. “It was very intense,” Mynatt says.

Mynat and high school friend Ben

Photo: Robert Johnson

As dramatic as his time in Iraq was, like anything else, monotony would take over and the days would start to blur together. What sticks out are moments like when he stumbled across another Marine, Ben, who he knew from his days at Sarasota High School. The two agreed to meet outside Mynatt’s building and grab some lunch. One minute they’re strolling through the compound, yucking it up about high school, girls and home; the next mortar rounds begin dropping from the sky with their signature high-pitched scream, all punctuated by the chatter of small-arms fire.

“I looked at Ben’s face and saw pure terror and realised that was exactly how I looked,” Mynatt says. “After we had cover under a concrete bunker we relaxed and just laughed. It’s just such a fucking weird roller coaster of emotions you can’t help but laugh.”

But in the end, it was just a job. “If we picked up a big target or some general came down and wanted us to work on some specific bad guy we ramped up our schedules,” Mynatt says. “It was serious business but it was also fun. Bomb this house, bomb that house, send a company here to waste this house, etc., etc. It was just a job, like mowing the grass. We were trained machines; we worked for years and years preparing for that deployment.”Why the Marines, I finally ask him. His face loses all expression and he says: “‘Cause nobody ever bragged about joining the fucking Air Force.”

